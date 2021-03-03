All news

Updated Report of Freight and Logistic Market with Current Trends, Drivers, Strategies, Applications and Competitive Landscape 2026

A Recently Added New Report by “InForGrowth” 2021 reviews the Global Freight and Logistic Market with many aspects of the industry like market size, market status, market trends, and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Market segmentation by companies, region, and type forms an integral part of this report. Historical data available in the report supports the Freight and Logistic Market development on national, regional, and international levels. This is an informative study covering the Freight and Logistic Market with in-depth analysis and portraying the current situation in the industry.

Freight and Logistic Market 2021-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2026.
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist Freight and Logistic market growth during the next five years.
  • Estimation of the Freight and Logistic market size and its contribution to the parent market.
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour.
  • The growth of the Freight and Logistic market.
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors.
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Freight and Logistic market vendors.

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Xin Hwa Holdings Berhad
  • Pos Malaysia Bhd
  • GD Express Carrier Berhad
  • City-Link Express (M) Sdn Bhd
  • Deutsche Post DHL Group
  • Complete Logistic Services Bhd
  • TransOcean Holdings Bhd
  • Kontena Nasional
  • KTMB
  • MMC Corporation Berhad
  • CJ Century Logistics Holdings Berhad
  • Tiong Nam Logistics Holdings Bhd
  • Nippon Express Co. Ltd
  • CEVA Logistics

The report also provides an analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Freight and Logistic revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions).
  • Key companies Freight and Logistic revenues share in global market, 2020 (%).
  • Key companies Freight and Logistic sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated).
  • Key companies Freight and Logistic sales share in global market, 2020 (%).

As a part of Freight and Logistic market segmentation, our study exhibits a market analysis based on type, industry application and geography.

By Product Type

  • Airway
  • Railway
  • Roadway
  • Waterway
  • Others

By Application

  • Industrial Manufacturing
  • Automotive
  • Oil and Gas, Mining, and Quarrying
  • Agriculture, Fishing, and Forestry
  • Construction
  • Others

By Region

  • North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]
  • South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]
  • Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
  • Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
  • Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

The report is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end-users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Key Target Audience:

  • Raw material suppliers
  • Market research and consulting firms
  • Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policymakers
  • Organizations, forums, and alliances related to Freight and Logistic forums and alliances related to Freight and Logistic

Impact of COVID-19 on Freight and Logistic Market:

Freight and Logistic Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Freight and Logistic industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Freight and Logistic market in 2021

Reasons to Buy Freight and Logistic market Report:

  • Manufacturing and retailers seek the latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also a demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This Freight and Logistic market report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities for growth within the sector in the region.
  • The Freight and Logistic market report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape, and demographic analysis, that can help companies gain insight into the country-specific nuances.
  • The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region that can help companies in revenue expansion.
  • To gain competitive intelligence about leading companies in the sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates

“The above-given segmentation and companies could be subjected to further modification based on in-depth feasibility studies conducted for the final deliverable.”

Frequently Asked Questions:

  • What are the key factors driving Freight and Logistic Market expansion?
  • What will be the value of Freight and Logistic Market during 2020- 2026?
  • Which region will make notable contributions towards global Freight and Logistic Market revenue?
  • What are the key players leveraging Freight and Logistic Market growth?

