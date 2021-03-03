Uremic Pruritus (UP) Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Key Companies, Emerging Drugs and Epidemiology Forecast

Uremic pruritus (UP), also known as Chronic Kidney Disease-associated pruritus (CKD-aP), is a debilitating symptom in patients with end-stage renal disease (ESRD). Of all the systemic disorders linked to pruritus, uremia is the most common. Itching in patients with advanced kidney failure or among patients on dialysis can be quite disabling affecting sleep, interfering with work, and potentially compromising the quality of life. The itching may be either generalized or localized. Risk factors include male gender, high levels of blood urea nitrogen, elevated calcium, phosphorus, and β2-microglobulin levels.

More than 40% of Uremic pruritus patients undergoing hemodialysis suffer from chronic pruritus; half of them complain about generalized pruritus. The pathogenesis of Uremic pruritus remains obscure. Parathormone and histamine as well as calcium and magnesium salts have been suspected as pathogenetic factors. Newer hypotheses are focusing on opioid-receptor derangements and microinflammation as possible causes of Uremic pruritus, although until now this could not be proven.

Currently, there are no universally accepted scales for measuring Uremic pruritus severity, characteristics, or its effect on the quality of life. In addition, there is no one particular itching profile that defines patients with Uremic pruritus.

According to estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 15% of the adult population in the United States, or 30 million people, suffer from CKD, with an estimated 50% in stages III–V. Of the patients diagnosed with stage III–V CKD, approximately 25% suffer from moderate-to-severe pruritus..

As per the study conducted by Olufemi Aina et al. (2017), Chronic Kidney Disease-Associated Pruritus (CKD-aP) is a distressing, often overlooked condition in patients with CKD and end-stage renal disease. It affects about 40% of patients with end-stage renal disease and has been associated with poor quality of life, poor sleep, depression, and mortality. Prevalence estimates vary based on the instruments used to diagnose CKD-aP, and standardized diagnostic instruments are sorely needed.

Uremic Pruritus (UP) Market Size is anticipated to increase for the study period, 2017–2030 owing to the increasing prevalent population of Uremic Pruritus (UP) patients in the 7MM. Extensive research and development activities of pharmaceutical companies for developing the therapies for Uremic Pruritus (UP) will significantly impact the market size.

The dynamics of Chronic Kidney Disease-Associated Pruritus (CKD-aP) market is anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the diagnosis methodologies, raising awareness of the disease, and incremental healthcare spending across the world. The current pipeline of Chronic Kidney Disease-Associated Pruritus is limited as only a few companies are working on Chronic Kidney Disease-Associated Pruritus. This provides an opportunity for other companies to enter the market and grab a significant market share.

