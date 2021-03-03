Wearable Healthcare/Medical Devices Market Overview, Size, Share | Global Industry Outlook and Statistics, Segmentation and Forecast to 2027

All news News

(United States, New York City)The Global Wearable Healthcare/Medical Devices Market Report offers extensive knowledge and information about the Wearable Healthcare/Medical Devices market pertaining to market size, market share, growth influencing factors, opportunities, and current and emerging trends. The report is formulated with the updated and latest information of the global Wearable Healthcare/Medical Devices market further validated and verified by the industry experts and professionals. The Global Wearable Healthcare/Medical Devices Market report contains historical, current, and forecast estimation of the revenue generation and profits for each segment and sub-segment of the Wearable Healthcare/Medical Devices market in each key region of the world. The report additionally sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities in the business sphere that are anticipated to bolster the growth of the market.

The latest report is the most recent study that offers 360° coverage of the Wearable Healthcare/Medical Devices industry that has been facing the brunt of the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of this year.

Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:

Fitbit, Philips, Garmin, Lifewatch, Medtronic, NeuroMetrix, Qardio, Omron, and Insulet.

Segmentation Analysis

The report gives an extensive analysis of various segments of the market by studying the product range, applications, major regions, and leading companies in the industry. Additionally, the report also dedicates an individual section to give a detailed analysis of the manufacturing process, which includes information collected through both primary and secondary sources of data collection. The primary source of data collection contains interviews of industry experts who offer accurate insights into the future market scenario.

By Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

  • Fitness Trackers
  • Body Sensors
    • Wearable Patches
    • Wrist Devices
    • Heart Straps
    • Headbands
    • Posture Monitors
    • Movement Sensors
    • Wearable Defibrillator
  • Smart Clothing
  • Smart Glasses
  • Wearable Camera
  • Others

By Device Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

  • Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices
    • Vital Signs Monitoring
    • Glucose Monitoring
    • Sleep Monitoring
    • Fetal Monitoring & Obstetric
    • Neuro-monitoring
    • Others
  • Therapeutic Devices
    • Pain Management
    • Rehabilitation
    • Respiratory Therapy
    • Insulin Pumps
    • Cardiac
    • Others

By Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Wearable Healthcare/Medical Devices market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Parameters Details
Market Size Estimation Period 2020 – 2027
Base Year Considered 2019
Historical data 2015 – 2019
Forecast Period 2020 – 2027
Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million and CAGR from 2020 to 2027
Segments Covered Types, Applications, End-Users, Regions and more.
Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Customization scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation
Pricing and purchase options Explore Different Purchase Options and Request for Discount to Avail New Year Discount

The Wearable Healthcare/Medical Devices Market Research/Analysis Report addresses the following questions:

What is the growth rate of the Wearable Healthcare/Medical Devices market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Wearable Healthcare/Medical Devices industry by 2027?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Wearable Healthcare/Medical Devices market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the Wearable Healthcare/Medical Devices market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Wearable Healthcare/Medical Devices industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

