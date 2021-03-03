Web Real-Time Communication Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

Web real-time communication or WebRTC is an open standard project comprising APIs & communication protocols that enables peer-to-peer audio, video, and data communication between two web browsers or mobile application without using any need for additional plugins or downloading of native apps. This offers video chat, video calling, audio calling, peer-to-peer file sharing, and text chats usually in the web browsers. WebRTC is a peer-to-peer communicating technology, which eliminates the additional costs associated with bandwidths across the wire. It offers high performance and low latency. There are several uses for WebRTC such as basic video/voice chat, multiplayer gaming, file sharing, voice/video conferencing, and others.

Webification of real-time communication and rise in adoption of WebRTC technology among enterprises are some of the key factors that drive the growth of the global web real-time communication market. In addition, increase in ICT spending in developing countries and growth in internet connectivity in Asia-Pacific fuel the market growth. However, rise in security and privacy concerns are anticipated to restrict the market growth. On the contrary, proliferation of BYOD trend and increase in use of WebRTC for IoT provide lucrative growth opportunities for the global WebRTC market during the analysis period.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR846

The market is segmented on the basis of component, WebRTC-enabled devices, industry vertical, and region. By component, the market is divided into solution and services. The solution segment is sub-divided into voice calling & conferencing, video calling & conferencing, message & file sharing, and others (social networking & gaming). By WebRTC-enabled devices, the market is categorized into mobiles, desktop, tablets, and others. As per industry vertical, it is divided into banking, financial services, & insurance (BFSI); retail; telecom & IT; public sector; media & entertainment; manufacturing; and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The report includes a comprehensive analysis of the key players operating in the web real-time communication market, which include Avaya Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Dialogic Corporation, Plantronics, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Plivo, Quobis, Ribbon Communications Operating Company, Inc., Tokbox Inc. (Vonage), and Twilio Inc.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global WebRTC market along with the current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analyses on the market size is provided in the report.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

– The quantitative analysis of the global WebRTC market from 2019 to 2027 is provided to determine the market potential.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Component

– Solution

o Voice Calling & Conferencing

o Video Calling & Conferencing

o Message and File Sharing

o Others (Social Networking and Gaming)

– Services

By WebRTC-Enabled Devices

– Mobile

– Desktop

– Tablet

– Others

By Industry Vertical

– BFSI

– Retail

– IT & Telecom

– Public Sector

– Media & Entertainment

– Manufacturing

– Healthcare

– Others

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR846

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Avaya Inc.

– Cisco Systems, Inc.

– Dialogic Corporation

– Oracle Corporation

– Plantronics, Inc.

– Plivo Inc.

– Quobis

– Ribbon Communications Operating Company, Inc.

– TokBox Inc. (Vonage)

– Twilio Inc.