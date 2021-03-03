All news

Window Film By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2015-2020

Window film is a thin sheet of window coating to deliver a range of high-value benefits, which can be installed on interior glass surfaces or exterior glass surfaces in residential & commercial buildings, automobiles, boats and marine applications. Window film comes in a range of shades from visually clear to darker shades of grey and bronze, the durability and performance of these products are determined by the quality and type of component used. Window film provides many benefits, from energy savings to UV protection.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Window Film in Southeast Asia, including the following market information:

Southeast Asia Window Film Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Southeast Asia Window Film Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K sqm)

Southeast Asia Window Film Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K sqm)

Top Five Competitors in Southeast Asia Window Film Market 2019 (%)

The global Window Film market was valued at 2612.2 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2818 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 1.9% during the forecast period. While the Window Film market size in Southeast Asia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Window Film manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Window Film production and consumption in Southeast Asia

Total Market by Segment:

Southeast Asia Window Film Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K sqm)

Southeast Asia Window Film Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Solar Control Film

Safety / Security Film

Decorative Film

Spectrally Selective Film

Southeast Asia Window Film Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K sqm)

Southeast Asia Window Film Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Commercial

Residential

Automotive

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Window Film Market Competitors Revenues in Southeast Asia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Window Film Market Competitors Revenues Share in Southeast Asia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Southeast Asia Window Film Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K sqm)

Total Southeast Asia Window Film Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Eastman

3M

Solar Gard-Saint Gobain

Madico

Johnson

Hanita Coating

Haverkamp

Sekisui S-Lec

Garware SunControl

Wintech

Erickson International

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Window Film Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Southeast Asia Window Film Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

 

2 COVID-19 Impact: Southeast Asia Window Film Overall Market Size

2.1 Southeast Asia Window Film Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Southeast Asia Window Film Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Southeast Asia Window Film Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

 

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Window Film Players in Southeast Asia (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Southeast Asia Window Film Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Southeast Asia Window Film Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Southeast Asia Window Film Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Southeast Asia Window Film Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Window Film Companies in Southeast Asia, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Southeast Asia Manufacturers Window Film Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Window Film Players in Southeast Asia

3.8.1 List of Southeast Asia Tier 1 Window Film Companies

3.8.2 List of Southeast Asia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Window Film Companies

 

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Southeast Asia Window Film Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Solar Control Film

4.1.3 Safety / Security Film

4.1.4 Decorative Film

4.1.5 Spectrally Selective Film

4.2 By Type – Southeast Asia Window Film Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Southeast Asia Window Film Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Southeast Asia Window Film Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Southeast Asia Window Film Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Southeast Asia Window Film Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Southeast Asia Window Film Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Southeast Asia Window Film Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Southeast Asia Window Film Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Southeast Asia Window Film Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

…continued

 

