Dietary Fibers Market Statistics, Size, Share, Analysis and Projection, Application, and Region – Global Forecast to 2028

During 2020, the Slovakian government implemented several measures to minimise the transmission of COVID-19, including the closure of cafés and restaurants for all but takeaway orders, first during spring, then again in autumn due to a rise in infections. Schools were shut and citizens were advised to work from home. This triggered a shift away from eating in restaurants and institutional channels (eg school and workplace canteens) to eating at home, leading to an unusual increase in demand for…

Product coverage: Cooking Ingredients and Meals, Dairy Products and Alternatives, Snacks, Staple Foods.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Product coverage: Cooking Ingredients and Meals, Dairy Products and Alternatives, Snacks, Staple Foods.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on packaged food

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

Foodservice vs retail split

What next for packaged food?

FOODSERVICE

Sales to Foodservice

COVID-19 negatively affects sales of packaged food to foodservice in 2020

Suppliers to foodservice struggle to remain afloat

Manufacturers and wholesalers have to rethink their business to remain profitable

Consumer Foodservice

Consumer foodservice outlets struggle to survive

Government assistance is not enough the offset the loss in revenue

Foodservice outlets are likely to elaborate their takeaway and delivery services

Category Data

Table 1 Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Forecast Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 4 Forecast Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

CHART 1 Packaged Food Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2018-2025

CHART 2 Packaged Food Impact of Drivers on Value Sales: 2017-2025

…continued

