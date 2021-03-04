APMEA Frozen Bakery Products Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

Frozen bakery products marketincludes bread, cakes, pastries, and donuts, which are derived from sources such as corn, wheat, barley, oats,and rye. The consumption of these sources being used as the raw materials for bakery product varies across theworld. These are rich in nutrition and taste, exhibit comparatively longer shelf life, and are convenient to use,which drive the demand for these products in the market. Frozen bakery products are usually sold in variousstores, cafes, and restaurants. The overall key parameters responsible for the growth of the market, signifiespositive signs for frozen bakery products market forecast.

The consumers’ desire for convenience in having food is one of the major factors that drives thegrowth of the APMEA frozen bakery products market. Convenience factor is important for the consumer evenwhen it comes to food consumption as it helps to cut down the time for daily chores. Thus, frozen food productsgain importance among the target customers. Over the past couple of years, there has been a rise in demandfor various types of frozen food products, which is attributable to the various health benefits associated withthe product. Frozen food products are packed with nutrients and exhibit a longer shelf life. This increases thedemand for various types of frozen food products simultaneously paving path of opportunity for APMEA frozenbakery products market to grow. As a result, different food manufacturers strategize on coming up with suchproducts that cater to the needs of its customers. As a result, convenience factor is being considered as one ofthe most influential frozen bakery products market trends.

Large portion of the population from various demographic segments have been following a healthy diet plan,due to rise in awareness on various benefits associated with the adoption of healthy lifestyle. Consumers havebeen looking out for food products that are rich in nutrition and promote other such health benefits. Frozenfood products have a characteristic feature of preserving its nutrition content for a longer period. As a result,with the rise in trend on food fortification, frozen bakery products industry sights opportunity in gaining tractionamong the health-conscious customer and simultaneously generating sales.

The report segments the APMEA frozen bakery market based on product type, distribution channel and country.Based on the product type the market is split into breads, pizza crusts, cakes & pastries, waffles, donuts, andcookies. Based on the distribution channel the market is split across retail, food service, specialist retailers andfood processing. Based on the country the market is studied across Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Korea,Taiwan, Hong Kong, China, India, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Middle East,and Africa.

The key players in the APMEA frozen bakery products industry includes General Mills (Pillsburry), Aryzta AG, Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V., Europastry, S.A., Lantmannen Unibake International, Associated British Foods plc, Flower Foods Inc., TreeHouse Foods, Inc., Dawn Foods Products Inc., and Vandemoortele NV.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market size from 2018 to 2026 to identify the prevailing frozen bakery products marketopportunities.

– Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

– In-depth analysis of the size and segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

– The major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the industry.

– The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players in the frozen bakery products industry.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product type

o Breads

o Pizza Crusts

o Cakes & Pastries

– Croissants

– Danishes

– Pies

– Tarts

– Others

o Waffles

o Donuts

o Cookies

By Distribution Channel

o Retail

– Supermarkets / Hypermarkets

– Convenience stores

– Online Channel

– Others

o Food Service

– HoReCa

– QSR

– Catering

– Petrol

– Others

o Specialist Retailers

– Artisanal bakers

– Small bakeries and homebased bakers

o Food Processing

By Country

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Japan

o Korea

o Taiwan

o Hong Kong

o China

o India

o Indonesia

o Thailand

o Singapore

o Philippines

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

o Middle east

o Africa

