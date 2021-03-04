All news News

Automated Cell Culture Market Size, Share, Growth, Revenue and Key Drivers Analysis Research Report by 2027

(United States, New York City)The Global Automated Cell Culture Market Report offers extensive knowledge and information about the Automated Cell Culture market pertaining to market size, market share, growth influencing factors, opportunities, and current and emerging trends. The report is formulated with the updated and latest information of the global Automated Cell Culture market further validated and verified by the industry experts and professionals. The Global Automated Cell Culture Market report contains historical, current, and forecast estimation of the revenue generation and profits for each segment and sub-segment of the Automated Cell Culture market in each key region of the world. The report additionally sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities in the business sphere that are anticipated to bolster the growth of the market.

The latest report is the most recent study that offers 360° coverage of the Automated Cell Culture industry that has been facing the brunt of the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of this year.

Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:

Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.), Merck KGaA (Germany), HiMedia Laboratories (India), GE Healthcare (U.S.), Lonza (Switzerland), Corning Incorporated (U.S.), Sartorius AG (Germany), Eppendorf AG (Germany), PromoCell GmbH (Germany), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Irvine Scientific (U.S.), InvivoGen (U.S.), and CellGenix GmbH (Germany).

Segmentation Analysis

The report gives an extensive analysis of various segments of the market by studying the product range, applications, major regions, and leading companies in the industry. Additionally, the report also dedicates an individual section to give a detailed analysis of the manufacturing process, which includes information collected through both primary and secondary sources of data collection. The primary source of data collection contains interviews of industry experts who offer accurate insights into the future market scenario.

By Type (Revenue in USD Million; 2017–2027)

  • Modular Automation
  • Whole Lab Automation

By Product (Revenue in USD Million; 2017–2027)

  • Consumables
  • Vessels

By Application (Revenue in USD Million; 2017–2027)

  • Biopharmaceutical Production
  • Diagnostics
  • Gene Therapy
  • Drug Screening and Development
  • Toxicity Testing
  • Stem Cell Research
  • Tissue Engineering & Regenerative Medicine
  • Others

By End-user (Revenue in USD Million; 2017–2027)

  • Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
  • Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories
  • Research Institutes
  • Cell Banks

Automated Cell Culture market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Parameters Details
Market Size Estimation Period 2020 – 2027
Base Year Considered 2019
Historical data 2015 – 2019
Forecast Period 2020 – 2027
Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million and CAGR from 2020 to 2027
Segments Covered Types, Applications, End-Users, Regions and more.
Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Customization scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation
Pricing and purchase options Explore Different Purchase Options and Request for Discount to Avail New Year Discount

The Automated Cell Culture Market Research/Analysis Report addresses the following questions:

What is the growth rate of the Automated Cell Culture market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Automated Cell Culture industry by 2027?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Automated Cell Culture market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the Automated Cell Culture market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Automated Cell Culture industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

