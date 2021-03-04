Automotive Structural Steel Market: Key Participants – POSCO KIRCHHOFF Group Inner Galaxy Group thyssenkrupp AG Advanced Structural Technologies, Inc. SSAB Waldaschaff Automotive GmbH KOBE STEEL, LTD. NANOSTEEL Ternium

The increasing demand for eco-friendly vehicles, coupled with the increasing production of automotive vehicles is expected to drive the automotive structural steel market during the forecast period. Moreover, supportive government regulations pertaining to overall vehicle weight and safety of passengers are also projected to boost the demand for automotive structural steel over the coming years.

Automotive structural steel makers are strongly focused on making high-performance automotive structural steel at affordable cost, to meet the stringent safety regulations and emission norms. Moreover, automakers are also using advanced high-strength steel to increase the safety of vehicles. General Motors Company is using an advanced automotive structural steel named as Advanced High-Strength Steels (AHSS) to make 70% of its vehicles. Therefore, advanced high-strength steel has been become a trend in the automotive structural steel market.

Automotive Structural Steel Market: Regional Outlook

Europe and North America are expected to grow with a sizable share in the global automotive structural steel market owing to the rising demand for passenger vehicles, coupled with imposition of regulations pertaining to emission of harmful gasses which, in turn, drive the global automotive structural market in the coming decades. The Asia Pacific is expected to grow with a significant growth rate in the global automotive structural steel market owing to the increasing automotive vehicle fleet, coupled with the rising awareness of lightweight eco-friendly vehicles over the forthcoming years. The Middle East & Africa is anticipated to grow with minimal share in the global automotive structural steel market owing to limited automotive production facilities. Latin America is anticipated to grow in the global automotive structural market with passengers favoring light commercial vehicles for transportation purpose instead of personal vehicle.

Automotive Structural Steel Market: Key Participants

Some of the key market participants in the automotive structural steel market identified across the value chain are: POSCO KIRCHHOFF Group Inner Galaxy Group thyssenkrupp AG Advanced Structural Technologies, Inc. SSAB Waldaschaff Automotive GmbH KOBE STEEL, LTD. NANOSTEEL Ternium

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. The automotive structural steel market report also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on: Automotive Structural Steel Market Segments Automotive Structural Steel Market Dynamics Automotive Structural Steel Market Size Supply & Demand of Automotive Structural Steel Current Trends/Issues/Challenges for the Automotive Structural Steel Market Competition & Companies involved in the Automotive Structural Steel Market New Technology for Automotive Structural Steel Market Value Chain for Automotive Structural Steel Market

Regional analysis includes: North America (U.S., Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil) Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain) Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand) Japan Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

The global automotive structural steel report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The automotive structural steel report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

