Aviation Fuel Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

The global aviation fuelmarket sizewas valued at $179.2billion in 2018 and is anticipated to generate $238.5 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2019 to 2026.

Aviation fuel is a type of petroleum-based fuel used to energize an aircraft. It has better quality than other fuels used in any other medium of transport. The additives used in aviation fuel reduce the risk of icing or explosion due to high temperature. Aviation fuel is primarily used by most of the military aircrafts and commercial airlines to maximize fuel efficiency and to lower the operational cost.

The increase in demand from military sector and rise in air transportation drive the growth of the aviation fuel market. Moreover, introduction of new flight routes and construction of new airports also impact the aviation fuel market growth positively. However, fluctuations in crude oil prices and high level of carbon emission hamper the aviation fuel market growth. Meanwhile, emerging sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) offers lucrative opportunities for the growth of the aviation fuel industry.

Aviation fuel market is segmented on the basis of fuel type, aircraft type, end user, and region. Depending on fuel type, it is divided into jet A, jet A1, jet B, JP 5, JP 8, avgas, and biofuels. Depending on aircraft type, the market is classified into fixed wings, rotorcraft, and others. By end user, the market is categorized into civil, military, private, and sports & recreational. Region wise, the aviation fuel market analysis is done across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).

The key players operating in the aviation fuel industry include Bp p.l.c., Chevron Corporation, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Gazprom, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Petrobras, Royal Dutch Shell plc, Sinopec Group, Total SA, and Oman Oil Company SAOC. The key players have adopted strategies such as partnership and business expansion to sustain the intense competition in the market.

– The report provides extensive qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations of the aviationfuel market from 2018 to 2026 to determine the prevailing opportunities.

– Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict aviation fuel market growth is provided.

– The aviation fuel market forecast andestimations are based on factors impacting the market growth, in terms of value.

– Profiles of leading players operating in the aviation fuelmarket are provided to understand the global competitive scenario.

– The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the significant segments and regions exhibiting favorable aviation fuelmarket share.

– The aviation fuel market size is provided in terms of revenue

– The report provides an in-depth analysis of the forecast along with the current and future aviation fuel market trends

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Fuel Type

– Jet A

– Jet A1

– Jet B

– JP 5

– JP 8

– Avgas

– Biofuels

By Aircraft Type

– Fixed Wings

– Rotorcraft

– Others

By EndUser

– Civil

– Military

– Private

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Singapore

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o Rest of LAMEA

– Key Players

o Bp p.l.c.

o Chevron Corporation

o Exxon Mobil Corporation

o Gazprom

o Indian Oil Corporation Limited

o Petrobras

o Royal Dutch Shell plc

o Sinopec Group

o Total SA

o Oman Oil Company SAOC