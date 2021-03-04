Baked Goods in Hong Kong, China Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Bread is an important staple in the diet of consumers in Hong Kong and as such it has benefited from the home seclusion resulting from COVID-19. Concerns around social distancing and hygiene have resulted in a notable shift towards packaged bread in 2020, with packaged leavened bread expected to see the most dynamic growth. This also led to more consumers shopping for bread in supermarkets rather than visiting bakeries. This helped the dominant Garden brand to win further share, with its product…

Euromonitor International's Baked Goods in Hong Kong, China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth.

Product coverage: Bread, Cakes, Dessert Mixes, Frozen Baked Goods, Pastries.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES :

Baked Goods in Hong Kong, China

Euromonitor International

December 2020

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Packaged products see sharp rise in sales due to home seclusion and social distancing

Unpackaged baked goods suffer as consumers shun bakeries

The Garden Co Ltd retains lead as its nearest rival Maxim’s records losses

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Unpackaged cakes and pastries hold the key to growth

Immunity boosting properties could inspire innovation over the forecast period

Is easy plastic packaging here to stay as food hygiene concerns rocket?

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Baked Goods by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Baked Goods by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Baked Goods by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Baked Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Baked Goods: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Baked Goods: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Baked Goods by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Baked Goods by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Baked Goods by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Baked Goods by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Baked Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

..…continued.

