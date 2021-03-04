Banking Sector Scorecard Market Report- Growth with Industry Study, Detailed Analysis | Amazon, Facebook, Apple, Alphabet, Tinkoff Bank

ReportsnReports added Banking Sector Scorecard Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. Banking Sector Scorecard Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. Banking Sector Scorecard Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Request for FREE PDF Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=3801174

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report-

Amazon, Facebook, Apple, Alphabet, Tinkoff Bank, AIB, Capital One, WeBank, MyBank, Monzo, NatWest/RBS, Danske Bank, DBS, TSB, BBVA, Citibank, mBank, Revolut, Credit Agricole, Barclays, La Caixa, CBA, UniCredit, HSBC, Nordea, Intesa Sanpaolo, USAA, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, ING, Nubank, Bank of America, BMO, RBC, JPMorgan Chase, Lloyds

This report assesses the key themes that are transforming the banking market right now, utilizing our thematic scoring methodology to identify which companies will do well in the market in the future – and the companies that will falter as a result of their lack of investment in the key banking themes. In this report, we score over 50 of the worlds leading banking players against the 10 themes that are impacting their industry the most. Our resulting thematic engine helps us identify the strongest and weakest players in the banking sector over the next two years.

Its not necessary to be a bank to disrupt banking. Niche fintechs – highly specialized, free from legacy, and able to bypass bank regulation – have unbundled component pieces of financial services, giving consumers more of what they want more quickly than incumbent banks can. Big tech, meanwhile, leveraging platform economics and data-driven business models, have brought new levels of personalization and convenience to payments, lending, product comparison, and money management. However, a banking license does confer the right to hold deposits and earn net interest margin, and the revenue pool associated with those activities exceeded $5tn in 2019. That business is not going away any time soon. Rather, it is being digitally transformed – re-invented, even – by 10 key themes.

Scope of this Report-

– Within AI: Leading incumbent banks are spending millions on research institutes and prototypes. The challenge now is identifying and deploying those most proven use cases quickly for maximum customer impact, while addressing data dependencies and growing regulatory risks around algorithm-led decision-making. Because AI-driven business models typically have fly-wheel momentum, big-tech companies have significant first-mover advantages that incumbent banks will likely prove unable to make up.

– Within big data: Many banks operate on a heterogeneous application portfolio with fragments of often inaccurate, incomplete, and inconsistent data that reside in various silos. As the Vs of big data increase every day – more data (volume), coming in more quickly (velocity), from different sources and of different types (variety) – legacy processing and storage techniques creak even further.

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– Identify which themes drive share price performance for the leading retail banks.

– Understand which banks are best positioned for success within critical themes and why.

– Learn which banks are under-invested in key themes and most vulnerable to disruption.

– Understand which themes your institution can address (and how) to drive share price.

Single User License: US $ 1950

Get FLAT 25% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=3801174

Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION

Theme map

COVID-19 IMPACT ON RETAIL BANKING

SECTORPERFORMANCE

TOP 10THEMES

SECTOR SCORECARD: BANKING

Whos who

Thematic screen

Valuation screen

APPENDIX: OUR THEMATIC RESEARCH METHODOLOGY