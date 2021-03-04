Battery Recycling Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

The global battery recycling market was valued at $8.0 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $18.3billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2019 to 2026.

Batteries consist of number of heavy metals and toxic chemicals such as lead and sulfuric acid. Disposing them by the same process as regular waste can negatively impacts the environment. Hence, battery recycling process is adopted to decrease the number of batteries being disposed as municipal solid wastes and to encourage efficient use of battery. Most type of batteries such as power tools, smartphone batteries, and automotive batteries can be recycled. Battery recycling prevents the environment from hazardous effects such as soil contamination and water pollution. The method of recycling differs as per the type of the battery. Hence, it is necessary to separate the batteries before recycling. Furthermore, in 2019, the U.S.Department of Energy announced plans for a $20.5 million investment in Li-ion battery recycling with goal of boosting capture rates from 85-90%. Moreover, in 2017, 46% of sold batteries in the EU were collected for recycling.

Factors such as government regulations and rise in awareness among people toward environmental safety are expected to drive the growth of the global battery recycling market. However, leakage of harmful chemicals from batteries, improper dismantling, and improper shredding are expected to hamper the market growth. However, surge in demand for electric vehicles, where recycled batteries are used as a cost-effective solution is expected to create lucrative opportunity for the battery recycling market.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR694

The global battery recycling market is segmented into product, source, application, and region. By product type, the market is divided into lead-acid, lithium-ion, nickel, and others. Further segmentation can be done on the basis of source into industrial, automotive, customer, electronic appliances, and others. By application, the market is categorized into transportation, consumer electronics, industrial, and others. Region wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key players operating in the battery recycling market are Aqua Metals, Inc., East Penn Manufacturing Company, Eco-Bat Technologies Ltd, Enersys, Exide Industries Limited, Gopher Resource LLC, Gravita India Limited, Retriev Technologies, Terrapure Environmental, and Umicore. These major companies are adopting a number of strategies such as product launch, research, and developments in battery recycling to maintain their foothold in the competitive market. Presently, Ecobat Technologies, a producer and recycler of lead,is offering a closed recycling loop for lead-acid batteries. Battery Solutions LLC, a battery recycling services provider, is investing continuously in new innovations and technologies to offer economically and environmentally sustainable solutions and reduce financial barriers for people to recycle their batteries.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The report provides an extensive qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations of the global Battery recycling market from 2018 to 2026 to determine the prevailing opportunities

– A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided

– Estimations and forecast are based on factors impacting the market growth, in terms of both value and volume

– Profiles of leading players operating in the market are provided to understand the global competitive scenario

– The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the significant segments and regions exhibiting favorable market growth

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

– By Chemistry

– Lead-Based Battery

– Lithium-Based Battery

– Nickel-Based Battery

– Other Battery Types

– By Source

– Automotive Batteries

– Industrial Batteries

– Consumer & Electronic Appliance Batteries

– By Application

– Transportation

– Consumer Electronics

– Industrial

– Other

– By Region

o North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

o Europe

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– UK

– Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– South Korea

– Australia

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

– Brazil

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– South Africa

– LAMEA

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR694

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Aqua Metals, Inc.

– East Penn Manufacturing Company

– Eco-Bat Technologies Ltd

– Enersys

– Exide Industries Limited

– Gopher Resource LLC

– Gravita India Limited

– Retriev Technologies

– Terrapure Environmental

– Umicore