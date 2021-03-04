All news News

Biocide Market Gross Margin Analysis, Development Status, Sales Revenue, Competitive Landscape, Opportunity Assessment and Potential of the Industry by 2028

(United States, New York City)The Global Biocide Market Report offers extensive knowledge and information about the Biocide market pertaining to market size, market share, growth influencing factors, opportunities, and current and emerging trends. The report is formulated with the updated and latest information of the global Biocide market further validated and verified by the industry experts and professionals. The Global Biocide Market report contains historical, current, and forecast estimation of the revenue generation and profits for each segment and sub-segment of the Biocide market in each key region of the world. The report additionally sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities in the business sphere that are anticipated to bolster the growth of the market.

The latest report is the most recent study that offers 360° coverage of the Biocide industry that has been facing the brunt of the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of this year.

Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:

BASF SE, Akzonobel N.V., The DOW Chemical Company, Troy Corporation, Kemira OYJ, Lanxess AG, Thor Group Limited, Solvay SA, The Lubrizol Corporation, and Clariant AG among others.

Segmentation Analysis

The report gives an extensive analysis of various segments of the market by studying the product range, applications, major regions, and leading companies in the industry. Additionally, the report also dedicates an individual section to give a detailed analysis of the manufacturing process, which includes information collected through both primary and secondary sources of data collection. The primary source of data collection contains interviews of industry experts who offer accurate insights into the future market scenario.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

  • Metallic Compounds
  • Organic Acids
  • Halogen Compounds
  • Phenolic Biocides
  • Organosulfur Compounds
  • Other Biocides

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

  • Pest Control
  • Preservatives
  • Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

  • Water Treatment
  • Personal Care
  • Wood Preservation
    1. Paints and Coatings
    2. Food and Beverage

Biocide market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-

  • North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
  • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
  • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
  • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Parameters Details
Market Size Estimation Period 2020 – 2027
Base Year Considered 2019
Historical data 2015 – 2019
Forecast Period 2020 – 2027
Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million and CAGR from 2020 to 2027
Segments Covered Types, Applications, End-Users, Regions and more.
Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Customization scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation
Pricing and purchase options Explore Different Purchase Options and Request for Discount to Avail New Year Discount

The Biocide Market Research/Analysis Report addresses the following questions:

What is the growth rate of the Biocide market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Biocide industry by 2027?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Biocide market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the Biocide market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Biocide industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

Get Insights into Biocide Market

