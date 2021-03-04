All news News

Biopesticides Market Key Players, Drivers, Regional, Competitive Landscape & Forecast To 2027

(United States, New York City)The Global Biopesticides Market Report offers extensive knowledge and information about the Biopesticides market pertaining to market size, market share, growth influencing factors, opportunities, and current and emerging trends. The report is formulated with the updated and latest information of the global Biopesticides market further validated and verified by the industry experts and professionals. The Global Biopesticides Market report contains historical, current, and forecast estimation of the revenue generation and profits for each segment and sub-segment of the Biopesticides market in each key region of the world. The report additionally sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities in the business sphere that are anticipated to bolster the growth of the market.

The latest report is the most recent study that offers 360° coverage of the Biopesticides industry that has been facing the brunt of the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of this year.

Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:

Valent Biosciences LLC, Koppert Biological Systems, Bayer CropScience AG, Syngenta AG, Marrone Bio Innovations, Andermatt BioControl AG, Stockton BIO-AG Technologies, International Panaacea LTD, Certis USA L.L.C, and BASF SE

Segmentation Analysis

The report gives an extensive analysis of various segments of the market by studying the product range, applications, major regions, and leading companies in the industry. Additionally, the report also dedicates an individual section to give a detailed analysis of the manufacturing process, which includes information collected through both primary and secondary sources of data collection. The primary source of data collection contains interviews of industry experts who offer accurate insights into the future market scenario.

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

  • Bioherbicides
  • Bioinsecticides
  • Biofungicides
  • Bionematicides
  • Others

Crop Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

  • Fruits & Vegetables
  • Cereals & pulses
  • Grains & Oilseeds
  • Others

Mode of Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

  • Biochemical
  • Microbial
  • Beneficial Insects
  • Others

Formulation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

  • Liquid Formulation
  • Dry Formulation

Biopesticides market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Parameters Details
Market Size Estimation Period 2020 – 2027
Base Year Considered 2019
Historical data 2015 – 2019
Forecast Period 2020 – 2027
Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million and CAGR from 2020 to 2027
Segments Covered Types, Applications, End-Users, Regions and more.
Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Customization scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation
The Biopesticides Market Research/Analysis Report addresses the following questions:

What is the growth rate of the Biopesticides market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Biopesticides industry by 2027?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Biopesticides market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the Biopesticides market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Biopesticides industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

Get Insights into Biopesticides Market

Eric Lee

