BK virus (BKV) Infection Epidemiology Forecast to 2030 by DelveInsight

BK Virus Infection also known as polyomavirus is a member of the human polyomavirus family. BKV resides dormant in uroepithelial cells as it is mostly acquired in childhood and is not known to cause tissue damage in immunocompetent individuals. The virus can become reactivated in case of immunodeficiency (e.g., secondary to HIV infection or immunosuppressive medications), and result in cellular damage and organ dysfunction.

The BK virus Infection Epidemiology Report covers the overview, treatment practice and forecasted epidemiology of BK virus (BKV) Infection Epidemiology from 2020 to 2030

BK virus Infection Epidemiology

BKV infections generally occur in patients, which undergo transplantation or surgical procedures. Viral infections after renal transplantation have emerged as an important cause of allograft loss. It affects about 15% of renal transplant recipients in the first post-transplant year and lack an effective prophylaxis strategy.

Key facts of BK virus Infection Epidemiology

As per the study conducted by Bohl et al. titled “BK Virus Nephropathy and Kidney Transplantation,” the pre-transplantation seroprevalence was from 80-88% for BKV and 54-55% for JCV. The post transplantation rates of polyomavirus infection were 18-44% for BKV and 30-35% for JCV.

Another study by Kuppachi et al. titled “BK polyoma virus infection and renal disease in non-renal solid organ transplantation,” suggests that after kidney transplantation, 30–60% of transplant recipients develop BK viruria, 10–20% develop BK viremia and 5–10% develop BKVN.

As per a study conducted by Sawinski et al. titled “BK virus infection: an update on diagnosis and treatment”, based on DNA sequence variations, BK can be divided into six subtypes or genotypes. Genotype I is the most frequent worldwide (80%) followed by genotype IV (15%). Additionally, approximately one-third of patients with viruria can develop BK viremia (BKV) and, without intervention, could progress toBKVN (rates ranging from 1-10%).

BK virus Infection Prevalent Population

BKV commonly infects young children in all parts of the world, however, it can occur in adults as well. BKV DNA is found infrequently in the urine of healthy adults, increasing with age. Factors associated with increased risk of BK virus reactivation include prior exposure to BK virus, older age of the host, and high anti-BK virus IgG levels prior to transplantation.

BK virus Infection Epidemiology Segmentation

Incident/Prevalent Population of BKV Infection in the 7MM (2018–2030)

Diagnosed Cases of BKV Infection in the 7MM (2018–2030)

Treatable Cases of BKV Infection in the 7MM (2018–2030)

