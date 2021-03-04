Blastic Plasmacytoid Dendritic Cell Neoplasm Epidemiology Forecast to 2030 by DelveInsight

DelveInsight has launched a new report on Blastic Plasmacytoid Dendritic Cell Neoplasm Epidemiology

Blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm is a rare and aggressive hematologic malignancy of the bone marrow and blood that can affect other organs such as the lymph nodes, spleen, central nervous system, and skin. In fact, skin lesions are present in most patients with BPDCN. These skin lesions are often a deep purple color, and patients often develop multiple lesions.

The Blastic Plasmacytoid Dendritic Cell Neoplasm Epidemiology Report covers the overview, treatment practice and forecasted epidemiology of Blastic Plasmacytoid Dendritic Cell Neoplasm Epidemiology from 2020 to 2030

BPDCN presents with features of both lymphoma and leukemia. Accurate diagnosis of this malignancy has been complicated by a number of factors, including shifting nomenclature over the years BPDCN has been referred to as agranular CD4+ natural killer cell leukemia, blastic natural killer-cell leukemia/lymphoma and CD4+/CD56+ hematodermic neoplasm.1,4-6 As understanding of the biology and origin of this malignancy has improved, the World Health Organization (WHO) established the term blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in 2008. BPDCN is currently classified by WHO as a distinct entity within the acute myeloid neoplasms and acute leukemias.

According to a study by Petrella T et al., titled, “Blastic NK-cell lymphomas (agranular CD4+CD56+ hematodermic neoplasms): a review”, BPDCN has been described in all age groups but is most common in adults. BPDCN represent 0.7 percent of primary cutaneous skin lymphomas.

As per a study published by Aurelia Meloni et al., titled, “Review on Blastic Plasmacytoid Dendritic Cell Neoplasm (BPDCN), with data on clinics, and the genes involved”, the incidence of this neoplasm accounts for 0.4% of all hematologic neoplasms, 0.7% of the primary cutaneous lymphomas, and less than 1% of all acute leukemias

According to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, BPDCN constitutes less than 1% of all hematologic malignancies, resulting in an estimated 1,000 to 1,400 cases occurring annually in the US and Europe combined.

blastic NK cell leukemia and agranular CD4+/CD56+ hematodermic neoplasm, BPDCN was officially named by the World Health Organization in 2008. BPDCN can also evolve from prior myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) or chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMML), so patients with those diseases and skin lesions should be specifically evaluated for BPDCN.

