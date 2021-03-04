Blepharitis Epidemiology Forecast to 2030 by DelveInsight

DelveInsight has launched a new report on Blepharitis Epidemiology

Blepharitis is an inflammation of the eyelids in which they become red, irritated, itchy, and dandruff-like scales form on the eyelashes”. It is a chronic external eye disorder resulting in red, burning, and irritated eyes which does not cause serious damage to the eyes, but it can be very uncomfortable. It can be caused by either bacteria or a skin condition, such as dandruff of the scalp or rosacea.

The Blepharitis Epidemiology Report covers the overview, treatment practice and forecasted epidemiology of Blepharitis Epidemiology from 2020 to 2030

Blepharitis Epidemiology

Blepharitis is one of the most common ocular disorders encountered in clinical practice. As per systemic literature reviews along with surveys of US ophthalmologists and optometrists, 37–47% of patients have been found to have signs of blepharitis.

Key facts of Blepharitis Epidemiology

According to the American Academy of Ophthalmology, compared with patients who have other forms of blepharitis, patients who have staphylococcal blepharitis were found to be relatively younger (42 years old) and most were female (80%). In addition, dry eye disease has been reported to be present in 50% of patients with staphylococcal blepharitis, 75% of staphylococcal conjunctivitis or blepharitis, 25-40% of patients with seborrheic blepharitis and meibomian gland dysfunction.

A cross-sectional Spanish study titled “Prevalence of asymptomatic and symptomatic meibomian gland dysfunction in the general population of Spain” by Viso et al. found asymptomatic and symptomatic meibomian gland dysfunction of 21.9% and 8.6% of individuals, respectively in a cohort of 1155 subjects.

Cursiefen et al. conducted a study titled “Unmet Needs in Ophthalmology: A European Vision Institute-Consensus Roadmap 2019–2025”, which suggests that blepharitis contributes to 80% of all dry eye disease.

Blepharitis Epidemiology Segmentation

Prevalent Population of Blepharitis in the 7 MM [2017-2030]

Type- Specific Prevalent Population of Blepharitis in the 7 MM [2017-2030]

Diagnosed and Treatable Cases of Blepharitis in the 7 MM [2017-2030]

Blepharitis Prevalent Population

The prevalence of dry eye disease ranges from ranges from less than 0.1% to more than 15%, overall, rising to 19% in those over 80 years of age and to be diagnosed in twice as many patients by Schirmer’s test as by reported symptoms. These findings suggest that there are undiagnosed cases of these illnesses that may be revealed by screening.

Table of content

Key Insights Executive Summary of Blepharitis Blepharitis: Disease Background and Overview Patient Journey Epidemiology and Patient Population Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices KOL Views Unmet Needs

