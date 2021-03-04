Blood Screening Market Forecast, Sales Revenue, Comprehensive Research Study, Demand, Growth, Segmentation and Key Companies

The global Blood Screening Market is forecast to reach USD 4.86 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The report is formulated with the updated and latest information of the global Blood Screening market further validated and verified by the industry experts and professionals. The Global Blood Screening Market report contains historical, current, and forecast estimation of the revenue generation and profits for each segment and sub-segment of the Blood Screening market in each key region of the world. The report additionally sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities in the business sphere that are anticipated to bolster the growth of the market.
The latest report is the most recent study that offers 360° coverage of the Blood Screening industry that has been facing the brunt of the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of this year.
Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:
Danaher Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, Inc., Grifols, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, SOFINA S.A, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., among others.
Segmentation Analysis
The report gives an extensive analysis of various segments of the market by studying the product range, applications, major regions, and leading companies in the industry. Additionally, the report also dedicates an individual section to give a detailed analysis of the manufacturing process, which includes information collected through both primary and secondary sources of data collection. The primary source of data collection contains interviews of industry experts who offer accurate insights into the future market scenario.
Product and Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Reagents and Kits
- NAT Reagents and Kits
- Standards and Controls
- Buffers, Nucleotides, and Solutions
- Enzymes and Polymerases
- Probes and Primers
- Labeling and Detection Reagents
- ELISA Reagents and Kits
- Controls
- Substrates
- Immunosorbents
- Conjugates
- Sample Diluents and Wash Solutions
- Instruments
- Rental Purchase
- Outright Purchase
- Software and Services
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- ELISA
- Fluorescent immunoassay
- Chemiluminescent Immunoassay
- Colorimetric Immunoassay
- NAT
- Transcription-Mediated Amplification
- Real-time Polymerase Chain Reaction
- Western Blot Assays
- Rapid Tests
- NGS
Blood Screening market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
The Blood Screening Market Research/Analysis Report addresses the following questions:
What is the growth rate of the Blood Screening market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Blood Screening industry by 2027?
What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Blood Screening market?
Who are the prominent players operating in the Blood Screening market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?
What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Blood Screening industry over the forecast period?
Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?
