Bread Improvers Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

Bread Improvers market by product type and distribution channel: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026″, the Bread Improvers market size was valued at $907.7 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $1,474.2million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.20% from 2019 to 2026.

Bread Improvers is a balanced amalgamation of baking ingredients, which is used in the process of dough kneading and fermentation. It enables to activate the gluten and aids in producing gas, which helps to improve the complete activity. It improves the overall aspects of the bread and provides the required tolerance and flexibility during all stages of the baking process, i.e., mixing, fermentation, baking, and helps to extend the shelf life. This results in lighter loaf with improved texture and high quality. Moreover, it is frequently used in breads or grain mixes to enhance their strength and volume. Traditionally, the process of baking breads was tedious and time-consuming, and hence the concept of improvers was introduced. The ultimate aim of any improver is to make the baking process simpler, deliver high-quality products to consumers, and earn higher returns for the baker. The bakery and confectionery industries are highly competitive sectors, and thus bakers are constantly focusing on providing high-quality products, which offer value for money. These factors collectively boost the demand for Bread Improvers, as they offer immense assistance to bakers.

Rise in adoption of fresh and nutritious baked food products in one of the key factors driving the growth of the Bread Improvers market. Consumers are constantly seeking high-quality and sustainable bakery products, which are economical and easy to consume. Thus, the sales of food items from bakery outlets has gained momentum. Furthermore, increase in globalization and exposure to different cultures, especially the western culture, has vastly influenced the consumer eating habits across the world. This, in turn, has created a positive outlook for bread ingredients, including Bread Improvers. However, implementation of stringent government regulations with regard to bakery additives and processing hinders the growth of the Bread Improvers market.

Conversely, food manufacturers are progressively in search for new ways to increase their production capacity and profitability. For this reason, they are investing in R&D and introducing advanced products to meet consumer demand and maintain an edge in the competition. Hence, innovations in bakery ingredients and its applications can generate lucrative opportunities for market expansion during the forecast period.

The report segments the global Bread Improvers market into form, type, application, and region. On the basis of form, the market is divided into powder, liquid, and paste. The type segment is classified into organic and inorganic. Among these, the inorganic Bread Improvers segment leads the market with maximum share in terms of revenue. However, the organic Bread Improvers segment is expected to experience high demand in the market during the forecast period. By application, the market is categorized into bread, cakes, viennoiserie, and others. The consumption of bread is highest among all the segments, dueto soaring demand from the bakery industry as well as consumers and hence it holds the largest market share for the year 2018. However, the viennoiserie segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.40% during the forecast period. Region wise, the Bread Improvers market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players in the global Bread Improvers market include Agropur Dairy Cooperative, Associated British Foods, Royal DSM N.V., Lesaffre, Riken Vitamin Co., Ltd., Bakels Sweden, Oy Karl Fazer Ab., Corbion N.V., Puratos, and Laucke Flour Mills.

Key Market Segments

– By Form

o Powder

o Liquid

o Paste

– By Type

o Organic

o Inorganic

– By Application

o Bread

o Cakes

o Viennoiserie

o Others

– By Region

o North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

o Europe

– Germany

– France

– UK

– Italy

– Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– Australia

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa