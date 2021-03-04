Cholestatic Pruritus Epidemiology Forecast to 2030 by DelveInsight

DelveInsight has launched a new report on Cholestatic Pruritus Epidemiology

Cholestasis is defined as a decrease in bile flow due to the impaired secretion by hepatocytes or due to the obstruction of bile flow through intra-or extra-hepatic bile ducts. This impairment in bile secretion occurs at somewhere between the liver cells (which produce bile) and the duodenum (the first segment of the small intestine).

Request for free sample copy- https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/cholestatic-pruritus-epidemiology-forecast

The Cholestatic Pruritus Epidemiology Report covers the overview, treatment practice and forecasted epidemiology of Cholestatic Pruritus Epidemiology from 2020 to 2030

Cholestatic Pruritus Epidemiology

Interestingly, for reasons that are currently unexplained, the severity of pruritus seen in cholestatic conditions has no relationship with the degree of severity of cholestasis, i.e. patients with similar severities of liver disease and cholestasis can have markedly different degrees of pruritus.

Key facts of the Cholestatic Pruritus Epidemiology report

As per the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, United Kingdom, obstetric cholestasis is a multifactorial condition of pregnancy characterized by pruritus in the absence of a skin rash with abnormal liver function tests. In England, this condition affects nearly 1% of pregnancies in multiethnic populations.

A study conducted by Dull and Kremer (2020) titled “Newer Approaches to the Management of Pruritus in Cholestatic Liver Disease”, suggests that patients with genetic biliary disorders such as BRIC or PFIC commonly suffer from cholestatic itch. Chronic pruritus is characteristic for the immune-mediated cholestatic disorders PBC, PSC, and SSC, with a lifetime prevalence of up to 70–80%. These numbers were substantiated by a national cohort study from the UK, in which 73.5% of the patients experienced pruritus at some point during their disease, 34.5% reported on persistent pruritus, and 11.7% on severe pruritus. Data from Germany indicated a point prevalence of chronic pruritus of 56% of out of which almost 70% reported on persistent itch for many years.

A 2015 study titled “Drug treatment of pruritus in liver diseases” by Hegade et al., suggests that there is considerable variation in the frequency and prevalence of pruritus in different cholestatic conditions. For instance, it is experienced by up to 80% of patients with primary biliary cirrhosis (PBC) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and by 5–15% of patients with chronic hepatitis C at any time during the course of their disease. It is less common in patients with extrahepatic cholestatic pruritus, as in one series pruritus occurred in 17% of all patients with non-neoplastic obstructive jaundice and in 45% of patients with neoplastic obstructive jaundice.

Cholestatic Pruritus Epidemiology Prevalent Population

Although the data on the prevalence of Cholestatic Pruritus, based on the severity of the disease, are limited; however, certain literature data suggests that 5–10% of patients have pruritus that is severe and refractory to the available medical therapy.

Cholestatic Pruritus Epidemiology Segmentation

Total Prevalent Population of Cholestatic Pruritus in the 7MM (2017–2030)

Gender-specific Prevalent Population of Cholestatic Pruritus in the 7MM (2017–2030)

Severity-specific Prevalent Population of Cholestatic Pruritus in the 7MM (2017–2030)

Diagnosed and Treatable Population of Cholestatic Pruritus in the 7MM (2017–2030)

Cholestatic Pruritus Report Scope

The Cholestatic Pruritus report covers a detailed overview explaining its causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns

The Cholestatic Pruritus Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Cholestatic Pruritus in the seven major markets (7MM:US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan)

The report provides insight about the historical and forecasted patient pool of Cholestatic Pruritus in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan

The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Cholestatic Pruritus

The report provides the segmentation of the Cholestatic Pruritus epidemiology

Request for free sample copy- https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/cholestatic-pruritus-epidemiology-forecast

Table of content

Key Insights Executive Summary of Cholestatic Pruritus Cholestatic Pruritus: Disease Background and Overview Patient Journey Cholestatic Pruritus Epidemiology Cholestatic Pruritus Treatment KOL Views Unmet Needs Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

What are the important reasons to buy?

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global Cholestatic Pruritus market

Quantify patient populations in the global Cholestatic Pruritus market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for Cholestatic Pruritus therapeutics in each of the markets covered

Understand the magnitude of Cholestatic Pruritus population

The Cholestatic Pruritus Epidemiology Model developed by DelveInsight is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology based with transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over 11-year forecast period using reputable sources

Related Reports

About Us

DelveInsight is a premier Business Consulting and Market Research firm, focused exclusively on the life science segment. With a wide array of smart end-to-end solutions, the firm helps the global Pharmaceutical, Bio-Tech and Medical devices companies formulate prudent business decisions for improving their performances to stay ahead of the competitors.

CONTACT US:

Shruti Thakur

[email protected]

+91-9650213330