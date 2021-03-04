Circuit Breakers Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

The global circuit breakers market was valued at $9.8 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $14.8 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.30% from 2019 to 2026.

Circuit breakers are programmed automatic electric switches which are utilized to protect an electrical circuit from harm or damage by excess current from an overload or short circuit. The basic function of circuit breakers is to stop the flow of current after a fault is detected. In opposite to a fuse, which works once and after that must be replaced, circuit breakers can be used for continuing typical activity. The function of circuit breakers is to shut down the electric supply in case of excess current, overload or short circuit. After the fault is solved, the system starts with normal conditions for providing good quality power to the output ends. Circuit breakers play a significant role in electric power distribution and transmission in communication circuits, automobiles, telecommunication, computers, industrial machinery & equipment, consumer electronics, and other applications.

Factors such as growth in renewable power generation, rise in residential projects, increase in access to electricity in developing countries, continued growth of construction & developmental activities, rapid growth in industrialization, expansion of smart grid networks and surge in demand for power across the globe drive the global circuit breakers market growth. However, increase in competition from the unorganized sector of the circuit breakers and stringent environmental & safety regulations for SF6 circuit breakers limit the growth of the market. Increase in HVDC transmission, aging power infrastructure, and growing smart cities create opportunities for market growth.

The global circuit breakers market is segmented into type, voltage, installation, end-use industry, and region. Based on type, the market is classified into air circuit breakers, oil circuit breakers, sf6 circuit breakers, vacuum circuit breakers, and others. According to voltage, the market is categorized into low, medium, and high. The medium voltage sub-segment is expected to dominate the market due to increase in investments in electrical infrastructure for distribution and transmission networks. On the basis of installation, the market is bifurcated into indoor and outdoor. The outdoor circuit breakers has major market share because it offers protection against extreme environmental conditions, low maintenance, and space optimization. Further, the global circuit breakers market is segmented into various end-use industries such as electrical & electronics, oil & gas, mining, power generation, automotive, construction, railways, telecommunication, and others.

Based on region, the global circuit breakers market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Among these, Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market, due to an increase in electricity demand, and upgrade of aging electrical grid infrastructure.

Key players operating in the global circuit breakers market are ABB, Alstom, Eaton Corporation plc, Furukawa Group, Kirloskar Electric, Powell Industries, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Schneider Electirc, Siemens AG, Toshiba Corporation, and others. Major players have acquired various strategies such as acquisitions, partnerships, collaboration, joint ventures, agreements, expansions, and new product launches to create a strong consumer base in the market. For instance, in February 2018, for the production of circuit breakers and vacuum interrupters, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation has expanded its integrated-automation factory in Marugame, Japan.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

– By Voltage

– High

– Medium

– Low

– By Installation

– Indoor

– Outdoor

– By Application

– Residential

– Commercial

– Industrial

– Utility

– By Region

o North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

o Europe

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– UK

– Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– South Korea

– Australia

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

– Brazil

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– LAMEA

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– ABB, Alstom

– Eaton Corporation plc

– Furukawa Group

– Kirloskar Electric

– Powell Industries

– Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

– Schneider Electric

– Siemens AG

– Toshiba Corporation