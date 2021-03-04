Conductive Polymer Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

The global conductive polymer market was valued at $3.9 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $7.4 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2019 to 2026.

Conductive polymers are pliable, lightweight, and inexpensive plastics that conduct electricity. They are known to protrude, shrink, and bend when stimulated by electricity. Conductive polymers are further classified into polyaniline (PANI), polypyrrole (PPy), polyphenylene vinylenes (PPV), PEDOT, polyacetylene, and others. They find extensive application in antistatic packaging, capacitors, textiles & fabrics, batteries, sensors, actuators, solar cells, and organic transistors.

Increase in demand for lightweight, high-performance, and inexpensive products is driving the growth of the growth of the global conductive polymers market. Furthermore, their physical properties such as dimensional stability, flexibility, chemical resistance, and strength have surged their demand in the global market. The photovoltaic industry is expected to serve as a lucrative market for conductive polymers, as conductive polymer is an effective alternative to silicon. Conductive polymers find their application in chip packaging, display materials, plastic transistors, sensor, and ultra-capacitors in the photovoltaic industry include. Furthermore, they are used in the production of actuators & sensors and production of light-emitting diode-based (LED) backlights & displays. LEDs are popular for their low operating voltages and non-expensive production processes. Hence, increase in demand for energy-efficient lighting systems is expected to fuel the need for conductive polymers. Moreover, these polymers are used in backlight displays of cell phones and television screens as a thin conducting layer between two electrodes, which boosts the growth of the global market. In addition, upsurge in disposable income of individuals and rise in standard of living across the emerging economies such as India and China have propelled the demand for consumer electronics, which, in turn, is expected to augment the need for conductive polymers, thereby boosting the growth of global market.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR793

However, high cost of production of conductive polymers hinders the growth of the market. On the contrary, surge in electric mobility is expected to create growth opportunity for market expansion, as conductive polymer is widely used in automobile and EV components such as capacitors, batteries, and sensors. In addition, increase in demand for electric vehicles from both developed and developing nations to curb pollution and to reduce the dependency on conventional fuel usage are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for market growth in the near future.

The global conductive polymer market is segmented into type, application, and region. On the basis of type, the market is categorized into polyaniline (PANI), polypyrrole (PPY), polyphenylene vinylenes (PPV), PEDOT, polyacetylene, and others. The applications covered in the study comprise anti-static coatings, photographic film, solar cell, display screen, capacitors, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Some of the major players analyzed in this report are SABIC, Agfa Gevaert, Celanese Corporation, Merck KGAA, Heraeus Group, Solvay, Kemet Corporation, Abtech Scientific, American Dyes Inc., and Rieke Metals.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– Porter’s five forces analysis helps analyze the potential of the buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

– It outlines the current trends and future estimations of the market from 2019 to 2026 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

– The major countries in the region have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market.

– The key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are elucidated in the study.

– The profiles of key players along with their key strategic developments are enlisted in the report.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

– By Type

– Polyaniline (PANI)

– Polypyrrole (PPy)

– Polyphenylene vinylenes (PPV)

– PEDOT

– Polyacetylene

– Others

– By Application

– Anti-static packaging & coatings

– Photographic Film

– Solar Cell

– Display Screen

– Polymer Capacitor

– LED Lights

– Others

– By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Italy

o UK

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR793