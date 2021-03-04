Construction Equipment Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

The global construction equipment market size is expected to reach $261,047 million in 2027, from $184,500 million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Construction equipment are specially designed machinery used to perform construction operations. This equipment are used for different functions such as drilling, hauling, excavating, paving, and grading. The global construction equipment market covers different industries such as construction & infrastructure, manufacturing, and oil & gas.

The construction equipment market is growing along with the rise indemand for industrialization, residential, and commercial infrastructure setup. Further, the growth inpublic private partnerships in different countries such as India, Africa, and China is expected tofuel the growth of construction equipment industry.However, strict government regulations and carbon emissions is expected to restrain the construction equipment market during the forecast period.

The construction equipment market is segmented on the basis of solution type, equipment type, type, application, industry, and region. By solution type, it is divided into products and services. By equipment, the construction equipment it is classified into heavy construction equipment and compact construction equipment. By type, it is categorized into loader, cranes, forklift, excavators, dozers, and others. By application, it is divided into excavation & mining, lifting & material handling, earth moving, transportation, and others. By end-user, it is divided into oil & gas, construction & infrastructure, manufacturing, mining, and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Competition Analysis

Competitive analysis and profiles of the major players in the construction equipment industry, such as AB Volvo, Caterpillar Inc., CNH Industrial N.V., Deere & Company, Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., J C Bamford Excavators Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Liebherr-International AG, and Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co., Ltd. (XCMG) are provided in this report. The key strategies adopted by key players from 2017 to 2019 were product launches, acquisitions, and partnerships.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This study presents analytical depiction of the global construction equipmentmarket along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

– The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market.

– The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

– The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Solution type

o Products

o Services

By Equipment type

o Heavy construction equipment

o Compact construction equipment

By Type

o Loader

o Cranes

o Forklift

o Excavator

o Dozers

o Others

By Application

o Excavation & mining

o Lifting & material handling

o Earth moving

o Transportation

o Others

By Industry

o Oil & gas

o Construction & infrastructure

o Manufacturing

o Mining

o Others

By Region

o North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

o Europe

– Germany

– France

– The UK

– Italy

– Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

Key Players

– AB Volvo

– Caterpillar Inc.

– CNH Industrial N.V.

– Deere & Company

– Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd.

– Hitachi Ltd.

– J C Bamford Excavators Ltd.

– Komatsu Ltd.

– Liebherr-International AG

– Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co., Ltd. (XCMG)