Data Center Construction Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

A data center is a facility used to house computer systems and associated components, such as telecommunications and storage systems. It generally includes redundant or backup power supplies, redundant data communications connections, environmental controls (e.g., air conditioning, fire suppression) and various security devices. Large data centers are industrial scale operations using as much electricity as a small town.

Data center construction is the collective set of processes used to physically construct a data center facility. It combines construction standards data center operational environment requirements

Data center construction primarily focuses on designing and building a data center using these key factors:

Capacity: The floorplan of the data center must have enough room to house all servers and equipment for current and perceived future use.

Disaster Tolerant: The data center facility must be able to resist natural disasters and calamities such as earthquakes, floods, snowstorms, tornados, etc. Moreover, the data center construction also looks for ways to prevent disasters, such as adequate water tanks and hoses within the facility for putting out a fire.

Efficient Design: The overall design should be straightforward and require minimal wiring. With the shift towards green data centers, efficient air flow, renewable energy resources and other environmental factors are also taken into consideration.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Data Center Construction in Brazil, including the following market information:
Brazil Data Center Construction Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Top Five Competitors in Brazil Data Center Construction Market 2019 (%)
The global Data Center Construction market was valued at 23790 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 31960 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. While the Data Center Construction market size in Brazil was US$ XX million in 2019

by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Data Center Construction businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Data Center Construction in Brazil. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Data Center Construction market size in 2020 and the next few years in Brazil
Total Market by Segment:
Brazil Data Center Construction Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)
Brazil Data Center Construction Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Electrical Construction
Mechanical Construction
General Construction

Brazil Data Center Construction Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)
Brazil Data Center Construction Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Finance
Internet
Telecommunications
Government
Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Data Center Construction Market Competitors Revenues in Brazil, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Data Center Construction Market Competitors Revenues Share in Brazil, by Players 2019 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Aceco TI
AECOM
Turner Construction
Equinix
Fluor
DPR Construction

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Data Center Construction Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 COVID-19 Impact: Brazil Data Center Construction Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Brazil Data Center Construction Overall Market Size
2.1 Brazil Data Center Construction Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Brazil Data Center Construction Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Data Center Construction Players in Brazil (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Brazil Data Center Construction Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Brazil Data Center Construction Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Data Center Construction Companies in Brazil, by Revenue in 2019
3.5 Brazil Manufacturers Data Center Construction Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Data Center Construction Players in Brazil
3.6.1 List of Brazil Tier 1 Data Center Construction Companies
3.6.2 List of Brazil Tier 2 and Tier 3 Data Center Construction Companies

