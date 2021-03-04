Disodium Sebacate Market to Register Unwavering Growth By 2029

Introduction: Disodium Sebacate Market

Disodium sebacate is an organic chemical compound having molecular formula C10H16Na2O4. It is one of key derivative of castor oil which can be used for number of applications such as in detergents, cosmetics, and as a corrosion inhibitor in industrial lubricants. On commercial scale, disodium sebacate is available in crystal form and has ability to replace sodium nitrites in aluminum greases. Disodium sebacate has a strong physical and chemical properties as compared to its substitutes such as solubility in water, flammability, colour, density, heat of combustion and among others.

Furthermore, owing to increasing application of disodium sebacate in lubricants and oil refining is expected to create more opportunities for key players in the coming assessment period.

Market Dynamics: Disodium Sebacate Market

Easy accessibility of feedstock, increasing production capacities of manufacturers to meet global demand is identified as key driving factor in disodium sebacate market over the forecast period. Commercialization of disodium sebacate in end use industries is expected to further fuel the product demand over forecast period. Disodium sebacate is extensively used in aforementioned end use industries and as cost effective chemical intermediate substitute in various industrial proceses. Fluctuating raw material prices and non-availability of resources through supply chain network is one of the major concern for the market growth restriction in the coming assessment period. Also, weak solubility property of disodium sebacate with the other solvents is expected to restrict the market growth in the coming future.

Moreover, key players are focusing on backward and forward integration process to effectively manage and utilize complete supply chain of disodium sebacate. Furthermore, small key players working on research & development for further innovating products for more end users. Increasing span of metal processing and fabrication industries across the world utilize hydraulic fluids, lubricants and greases extensively in order to facilitate manufacturing operations. Cost effective formulations of disodium sebacate for use in these industries is further anticipated to drive growth in the market.

COVID-19 Impact on Disodium Sebacate

The global covid-19 outbreak has caused severe disruption in the several regions across the world. Supply of raw materials and semi-finished goods from various countries to key consuming regions has witnessed decline owing to imposition on movement restrictions. Consumption of oil and gas industry products and manufacturing output was significantly impacted resulting in plummeting demand for disodium sebacate. Owing to the key application of disodium sebacate in chemicals, oil refining, and lubricants and among others the market of disodium sebacate expected to exhibit slight reduced growth in the first two quarters of 2021 and is expected to re-boost from the second half of 2021.

Market Segmentation: Disodium Sebacate Market

Disodium Sebacate market is segmented as below on the grade and application

On the basis of tier grade, Disodium Sebacate market segmented as

Industrial Grade

Personal Care & Cosmetic Grade

On the basis of application, Disodium Sebacate market segmented as

Chemical Intermediates

Oil Refining

Lubricants

Cleaning Products

Others

Regional Dynamics: Disodium Sebacate Market

Globally, Asia Pacific region is projected to be the prominent region in the disodium sebacate market followed by Europe and North America. Countries such as China, Japan, Korea, India are among the key leaders in terms of export of disodium sebacate. Europe and North America regions are expected to be prominent market due to the strong presence of oil refining and lubricants industries in the region.

Disodium sebacate market is anticipated to witness for significant growth in Asia Pacific region owing to increasing number of various manufacturers and end users in the region. Furthermore, on the other hand Latin America countries such as Argentina, Brazil and Mexico hold immense potential in the market owing to increasing consumption of disodium sebacate in the region. Middle East & Africa is projected to witness a steady growth over the coming years.

Key Players: Disodium Sebacate Market

Sebacic India Limited

Tongliao Xinghe Chemical Co., Ltd

Hebei Casda Biomaterials Co., Ltd.

Lubon Industry Co., Ltd.

Hangzhou Sartort Biopharma Co., Ltd.

Sancai Industry Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Zhenrui Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

