Doors Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

The global doors market size was $120,800 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $182,072 million in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.1%. A door is a hinged, revolving, or sliding barrier at the entrance of a room, building, in the outline of a cupboard, or a vehicle. The doors can be made up of various materials such as wood, plastic, metal, and glass among others.

The global doors industry experiences development due to several factors that include growth in the construction industry, urbanization, and high-tech innovations. As per the World Urbanization Prospect reports, approximately 54% population belonged to urban & municipal places in 2014, which is expected to reach 66% by 2050, thereby fuelling the development in the doors market. Furthermore, rise in standard of living of people boosts the demand for renovation & remodeling construction projects. An increase in air & sound pollution, damage to biodiversity, and a rise in the formation of urban heat island are some of the factors that make way for eco-friendly doors to reduce ecological degradation. However, fluctuating prices of raw materials are one of the major challenges faced by the global doors industry. On the contrary, technological improvements such as the use of sensors, and others are predicted to create lucrative opportunities for companies in the global doors market.

The global doors market is segmented based on type, mechanism, material, application, and region. Based on type, the market is bifurcated into interior doors and exterior doors. The exterior doors segment is anticipated to dominate the global doors market throughout the study period. Based on mechanism, the market is divided into swing doors, sliding doors, folding doors, revolving doors, and others. The swing doors segment is anticipated to dominate the global doors market throughout the study period.

Based on material, the market is divided into metal, wood, glass, plastic, and others. The wood type is estimated to hold a major share of the global doors market throughout the forecast period. On the basis of application, the market is categorized into sound insulation doors, fire protection doors, moisture resistant & wet room doors, smoke protection doors, radiation protection doors, burglary protection doors, and others. The fire protection doors segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Region wise, the global doors market is analyzed across the North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa). Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period due to the presence of a large population, surge in industrialization & urbanization, and a rise in government initiatives to finance infrastructure expansion.

The key players profiled in the global doors market report include agta record ltd., American Automatic Doors, Inc., ASSA ABLOY Group, dormakaba Holding AG, FAAC S.p.A. Soc. Unipersonale, GEZE GmbH, Gilgen Door Systems AG, Godrej Security Solutions, GRAUTHOFF Turgruppe GmbH, Griffon Corporation Inc., Gretsch-Unitas GmbH, Horton Automatics, Jansen Holding GmbH, JELD-WEN Holding, Inc., KONE Corporation, LABEL S.p.a., Lindner Group KG, MANUSA GEST, S.L, Nabtesco Corporation, neuform-Turwerk Hans Glock GmbH & Co.KG, Portalp, Royal Boon Edam International B.V., Reinaerdt Tur GmbH, Sanwa Holdings Corporation, Schorghuber Spezialturen KG, STANLEY Access Technologies LLC, and TORMAX.

