Drive by Wire Market Size 2021 | Growth, Demand, Opportunities and Forecast To 2027

Global Drive by Wire Market is valued approximately USD 17.3 million in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.6% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

The Drive by Wire Market study provides an in-depth understanding of the industry by segmenting the market on the basis of various key factors such as type of products, their applications, and scope. Further, it offers an easy-to-understand Drive by Wire market summary and gives insight into future market scenarios.

The Following Companies are Major Contributors to the Drive by Wire Market Research Report:

Bosch

Continental

Zf

Infineon

Nexteer

Cts

Ficosa

Kongsberg

Hitachi Automotive

Curtiss-Wright Drive by Wire Market Segmentation: By Application:

Brake-By-Wire

Park-By-Wire

Shift-By-Wire

Steer-By-Wire

Throttle-By-Wire By Sensor Type:

Brake Pedal Sensor

Hand Wheel Angle Sensor

Gear Shift Position Sensor

Pinion Angle Sensor

Park Sensor

Throttle Pedal Sensor

Throttle Position Sensor By Component:

Actuator

Electronic Control Unit (Ecu)

Engine Control Module (Ecm)

Electronic Throttle Control Module (Etcm)

Electronic Transmission Control Unit (Etcu)

Feedback Motor

Parking Pawl By On-Highway Vehicle:

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle (Lcv)

Truck

Bus By Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Type:

Battery Electric Vehicle (Bev)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (Hev)

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (Phev) By Off-Highway Vehicle Type:

Agriculture Tractors

Construction & Mining Equipment

Forklift By Autonomous Vehicle:

Brake By Wire

Park-By-Wire

Shift-By-Wire

Steer-By-Wire

Throttle-By-Wire