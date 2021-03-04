Electric Hair Brush Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

The electric hair brush is used to straighten hair, apart from combing.There are two types of hair brushesavailable in the market, namely, paddle and flat brushes with bristles built in a ceramic or tourmaline plate.Heat is generated by these plates, which releases negative ions to make hairshiny and smooth. Moreover, it straightens the hair while combing.The electric hair brush is a hair styling product that has endured a highlevel of demand from its target customers.These brushes are typically used by consumers who havecurly or wavy hair.The adoption of electric hair brush has been witnessed to be considerably high in the developed countries such as the U.S., Canada, and Germany, while emerging countries such as China, Brazil, and India are also catchingup with the trend.

Electric hair brushes havegained traction in the emerging markets such as the U.S., Canada, and Germany. This is attributed to rise in concerns over maintaining the quality of hair and at the same time desire for proper hair styling. Furthermore, rise in number of beauty-conscious consumers isthe key factor that drives the growth of the global electric hair brush market.Moreover, rise in innovative product offerings facilitated by manufacturershas resulted in customers having a holistic approach when it comes to buying hair styling products fortheir daily routine. However, side effects of hair straightening, such as dryness, split ends, and risk of permanent hair loss restrain the market growth. In addition, there are many competitive products available at lower cost in the market manufactured by local and non-registered manufacturers, which limit the market growth. On the contrary, rise number of male consumers for beard straightening and premiumization trend are anticipated to provide remunerative opportunities for the electric hair brush market growth.

The global electric hair brush market is segmented into gender, end use,distribution channel,and region. On the basis ofgender, it is segregated into female and male. By end use, it is segmented into household and commercial. By distribution channel, it is fragmented into online and offline. Region wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the report includeL’Oreal S.A., Panasonic, Philips, Revlon, Inc., PRITECH, Conair Corporation, Drybar, LLC., Shenzhen Mesky Technology Co.,Ltd., Spectrum Brands, Inc., and Procter & Gamble.

The other players operating in the global electric hair brush market are APALUS Inc., DAFNI, Abox, Coolkesi Ltd, Corioliss, GLAMFIELDS, JINRI, amika, AsaVea, MiroPure, Rozia, Wazdorf, Forcado, FabDiamond, LOOPan, Piesome, Un-Tech, EAYIRA, SNEPCOM, Glive, FidgetGear, FINIVIVA, Everbuy, Kemei, Generic, HEMIZA, Leoie, MLD and VEGA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current electric hair brushmarket trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market size from 2019 to 2026 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

– Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of the buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

– In-depth analysis and the electric hair brush market size and segmentation assists to determine the prevailing opportunities.

– The major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global electric hair brush market.

– The market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the players in the industry.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTATION

– By Gender

– Female

– Male

– End Use

– Household

– Commercial

– By Distribution Channel

– Offline

– Online

– By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o Australia

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o Rest of LAMEA