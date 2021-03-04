Enterprise Media Gateways Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

This report studies the Enterprise Media Gateways market. Enterprise media gateways are translation devices or services used to convert the digital media flow between telecom networks such as signaling system 7 (SS7) and public switched telephone network (PSTN). Multimedia communications are enabled by media gateways over various transport protocols such as Asynchronous Transfer Mode (ATM) and Internet Protocol (IP) across next-generation networks. As the media gateway is used for different types of networks, one of its major functions is conversion between different coding and transmission techniques. Media gateways are used for the conversion of voice and multimedia data in various enterprise applications. Enterprises use media gateways to extend the life of applications such as legacy time-division multiplexing (TDM) and private branch exchange (PBX) to introduce IP-based technologies. Media gateways help preserve existing line equipment in the enterprise

This report contains market size and forecasts of Enterprise Media Gateways in Vietnam, including the following market information:

Vietnam Enterprise Media Gateways Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Top Five Competitors in Vietnam Enterprise Media Gateways Market 2019 (%)

The global Enterprise Media Gateways market was valued at 2264.3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2442.7 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 1.9% during the forecast period. While the Enterprise Media Gateways market size in Vietnam was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Enterprise Media Gateways businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Enterprise Media Gateways in Vietnam. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Enterprise Media Gateways market size in 2020 and the next few years in Vietnam

Total Market by Segment:

Vietnam Enterprise Media Gateways Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

Vietnam Enterprise Media Gateways Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Small-sized Enterprise

Medium-sized Enterprise

Large-sized Enterprise

Vietnam Enterprise Media Gateways Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

Vietnam Enterprise Media Gateways Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Telecom and IT

Healthcare

Government Sector

Media and Entertainment

Banking and Insurance

Other Applications

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Enterprise Media Gateways Market Competitors Revenues in Vietnam, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Enterprise Media Gateways Market Competitors Revenues Share in Vietnam, by Players 2019 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Cisco Systems

Avaya

Ribbon Communications

Matrix Comsec

Grandstream Networks

AudioCodes Ltd.

ZTE Corporation

Dialogic Corporation

Alcatel-Lucent S.A.

ADTRAN

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Enterprise Media Gateways Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 COVID-19 Impact: Vietnam Enterprise Media Gateways Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Vietnam Enterprise Media Gateways Overall Market Size

2.1 Vietnam Enterprise Media Gateways Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Vietnam Enterprise Media Gateways Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Enterprise Media Gateways Players in Vietnam (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Vietnam Enterprise Media Gateways Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Vietnam Enterprise Media Gateways Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Enterprise Media Gateways Companies in Vietnam, by Revenue in 2019

3.5 Vietnam Manufacturers Enterprise Media Gateways Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Enterprise Media Gateways Players in Vietnam

3.6.1 List of Vietnam Tier 1 Enterprise Media Gateways Companies

3.6.2 List of Vietnam Tier 2 and Tier 3 Enterprise Media Gateways Companies

….continued

