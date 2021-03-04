Enzyme Replacement Therapy Market 2021 Trends, Industry Demand, Growth, Top Leaders, Size Estimation, Business opportunities, Challenges and Outlook to 2028 | FMI Report with Expert Review

According to the latest research published by Future Market Insights, the global enzyme replacement therapy market is poised to expand at 6.5% CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2028. The global market for enzyme replacement therapy is expected to exceed US$ 13,776.2 Mn by 2028 end, attesting the highest growth rate by Japan, which is expected to expand at 12.5% CAGR over 2018-2028. Increasing per capita healthcare expenditure in North America is expected to push market revenue growth. The rapidly developing healthcare infrastructure and increasing awareness programmes in the highly populous regions of Asia Pacific and China is expected to play an important role in driving revenue growth of the global enzyme replacement therapy market.

Global Enzyme Replacement Therapy Market: Segmentation & Forecast

The global enzyme replacement therapy market has been segmented on the basis of therapeutic condition, route of administration, distribution channel and region. Therapeutic conditions in the enzyme replacement therapy market include fabry disease, gaucher disease, mucopolysaccharidosis, pompe disease, lysosomal acid lipase deficiency and others. Globally, the mucopolysaccharidosis therapeutic condition is the most attractive segment. Injectable segment remains the most lucrative route of administration in the enzyme replacement therapy market. Among all distribution channels for enzyme replacement therapy, speciality treatment pharmacies are expected to be the most lucrative, followed by hospital pharmacies.

A sample of this report is available upon request @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-3167

Global Enzyme Replacement Therapy Market: Regional Insights

With nearly 25%-30% market share, North America dominated the global enzyme replacement therapy market in 2017, partly due to the presence of leading market players in the region. In developing regions such as Latin America, advancements in medical facilities are helping the region cope with healthcare crisis. Medical facilities in Brazil are equivalent with hospitals in the United States, with some even exceeding American standards. Brazil offers everything from large, full service hospitals to smaller, intimate private clinics. Brazil has developed into a centre of excellence for healthcare in Latin America, with major universities that support research, teaching and training of medical professionals. Western Europe is the second largest market globally and is expected to be valued at US$ 2,893.2 Mn by 2028, with France, Italy and Spain projected to witness significant growth rates. Japan is expected to be the third largest market for enzyme replacement therapy.

Key Research Findings

Enzyme replacement therapy is used in the treatment of rare diseases and the global market is projected to create incremental opportunity of US$ 6,448.3 Mn between 2018 and 2028

When compared to other established markets such as North America, the enzyme replacement therapy markets in Japan and Western Europe are expected to witness fast and steady growth, partly due to the increasing governmental support and growing demand for enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of rare diseases.

Ask an Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-3167

Global Enzyme Replacement Therapy Market: Competitive Landscape

The global market is highly consolidated owing to the presence of several players. Some of the key players are Sanofi (Genzyme Corporation), Shire, Pfizer, Inc., Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc., Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Allergan, Leadiant Biosciences, Inc., and others. Companies in the global ERT market are focussing on strategic initiatives such as alliances and agreements, collaborations, increasing R&D activities, new product launches, joint ventures, partnerships, and mergers & acquisitions to sustain in the competitive global market.

Preview Analysis On Enzyme Replacement Therapy Market Segmentation By Therapeutic- Fabry Disease, Gaucher Disease, Mucopolysaccharidosis , Pompe Disease , Lysosomal Acid Lipase Deficiency, Others; Route of Administration- Oral, Injectable; Distribution Channels- Hospital Pharmacies, Specialty Treatment Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/enzyme-replacement-therapy-market

Table Of Content

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Introduction

3. Enzyme Replacement Therapy Market View Point Analysis

4. Macroeconomic Assumptions

5. Global Economic Outlook

5.1. Gross Domestic Product by Region & Country, 2006 – 2021

5.2. Global Pharmaceutical Market Outlook

Ask for TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-3167

6. Key Inclusions

6.1. Rare Disease Framework

6.2. Orphan Drug Key Regulations, By Country

6.3. Pipeline Assessment of Enzyme Replacement Therapy

More from Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals and Medical devices:

Dermatology Devices Market Segmentation By Product Type – Lasers, RF Devices and Microdermabrasion Devices, By Application – Vascular Lesions, Tattoo Removal, Hair Removal, Wrinkle Removal, Scar Removal and Acne Removal, By End User – Hospitals, Specialty Dermatology Clinics and Private Clinics: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/dermatology-devices-market

Segmentation By Product Type – Lasers, RF Devices and Microdermabrasion Devices, By Application – Vascular Lesions, Tattoo Removal, Hair Removal, Wrinkle Removal, Scar Removal and Acne Removal, By End User – Hospitals, Specialty Dermatology Clinics and Private Clinics: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/dermatology-devices-market Branded Generics Market Segmentation By Formulation Type – Oral, Parenteral, Topical and Others; By Therapeutic Application – Oncology, Cardiovascular Diseases, Diabetes, Neurology, Gastrointestinal Diseases, Dermatology Diseases, Analgesics and Anti-Inflammatory; By Drug Class – Alkylating Agents, Antimetabolites, Hormones, Anti-Hypertensive, Lipid Lowering Drugs, Anti-Depressants, Anti-Psychotics and Anti-Epileptics; By Distribution Channel – Hospital Pharmacies and Retail Pharmacies: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/branded-generics-market

Segmentation By Formulation Type – Oral, Parenteral, Topical and Others; By Therapeutic Application – Oncology, Cardiovascular Diseases, Diabetes, Neurology, Gastrointestinal Diseases, Dermatology Diseases, Analgesics and Anti-Inflammatory; By Drug Class – Alkylating Agents, Antimetabolites, Hormones, Anti-Hypertensive, Lipid Lowering Drugs, Anti-Depressants, Anti-Psychotics and Anti-Epileptics; By Distribution Channel – Hospital Pharmacies and Retail Pharmacies: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/branded-generics-market Microfluidics Market Segmentation By Material Type – Polymer (Polyvinyl chloride (PVC), Non-polyvinyl chloride), Glass, Silicon, Metal, Ceramics; By Application Type – Point of care testing, Clinical Diagnostics, Drug Delivery, Analytical Testing (Genomics, Proteomics, Cell Based Analysis); By Industry – Pharmaceuticals, In-vitro Diagnostics, Environmental Research, Life Science Research, Clinical Diagnostics: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/microfluidics-market

About FMI

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI’s latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact

Mr. Abhishek Budholiya

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

For Sales Enquiries: [email protected]

For Media Enquiries: [email protected]