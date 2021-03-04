Firefighting Foam Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

Firefighting foam is fire extinguishing foam. It is a mixture of air, water, and foam concentrate, which when applied on fire surface forms a layer over the source of fire and cuts of the oxygen supply and curb any further possibilities of spreading. The foams used vary in amount of concentrations depending on the degree of fire. For example, 1%, 3%, and 6% concentrates are used in making foams for class A or class B fires.

The global firefighting foam market size was valued at $856.3 million in 2019 and is anticipated to generate $1,141.5 million by 2027. The market is projected to experience growth at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2020 to 2027. Increase in fire-related incidents in the oil & gas industry and rise in loss of property due to fire accidents has increased the demand for firefighting foam, which in turn drives the global firefighting foam market growth. Furthermore, increase in demand from end-use industries such as oil & gas, aviation, marine, and mining is expected to drive the firefighting foam market growth. However, stringent regulations for production of firefighting foam and absence of international regulatory body that can approve firefighting foam are anticipated to limit the growth of the global market. Advancement in technologies and fire-tackling methods are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global firefighting foam market. In addition, development of fluorine-free foam as firefighting foam is anticipated to provide new opportunities for the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR792

The global firefighting market is segmented into type, end-use industry, and region. Depending on type, the market is bifurcated into aqueous film forming foam (AFFF), alcohol resistant aqueous film forming foam (AR-AFFF), protein foam, synthetic detergent foam (high and mid-expansion foam), and others. On the basis of end-use industry, it is categorized into oil & gas, aviation, marine, mining, and others. Region wise, the firefighting foam market analysis is done across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa).

The key players operating in firefighting foam industry include Dr. Sthamer, National Foam, Angus Fire Ltd., Kerr Fire, Sffeco Global, Dafo Fomtec Ab, Solberg, Auxquima, Perimeter Solutions, Eau&Feu, DIC Corporation, Johnson Controls International Plc, Ansul, Chemguard, Williams Fire, and Sabo Foam. The key players have adopted strategies such as partnership and business expansion to sustain the intense competition in the market.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The report provides extensive qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations of the firefighting foam market from 2019 to 2027 to determine the prevailing opportunities.

– Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict firefighting foam market growth is provided.

– The firefighting foam market forecast and estimations are based on factors impacting the market growth, in terms of value.

– Profiles of leading players operating in the firefighting foam market are provided to understand the global competitive scenario.

– The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the significant segments and regions exhibiting favorable firefighting foam market share.

– The firefighting foam market size is provided in terms of revenue

– The report provides an in-depth analysis of the forecast along with the current and future firefighting foam market trends

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

– Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF)

– Alcohol Resistant Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AR-AFFF)

– Protein foam

– Synthetic Detergent Foam (High and Mid Expansion Foam)

– Others

By End-Use Industry

– Oil & gas

– Aviation

– Marine

– Mining

– Others

By Region

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

o Brazil

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o Rest of LAMEA

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR792

– Key Players

o Dr. Sthamer

o National Foam

o Angus Fire Ltd.

o Kerr Fire

o Sffeco Global

o Dafo Fomtec Ab

o Solberg

o Auxquima

o Perimeter Solutions

o Eau&Feu

o DIC Corporation

o Johnson Controls International Plc

o Ansul

o Chemguard

o Williams Fire

o Sabo Foam