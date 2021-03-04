Flange Market Historical Growth, Opportunities and Forecast To 2027 | Baum Kunststoffe GmbH, ALFAGOMMA, Belgicast

“

The report titled Global Flange Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Flange market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Flange market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Flange market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Flange market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Flange report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Flange report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Flange market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Flange market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Flange market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Flange market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Flange market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Baum Kunststoffe GmbH, ALFAGOMMA, Belgicast, Coraplax, ELAFLEX, ESKATE Rohrverbindungstechnik GmbH, FGS Brasil, Highlight Technology

Market Segmentation by Product: Integral Flange

Threaded Flange

Butt Welding Flange

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Chemical Industry

Building Industry

Feed Water Industry

Oil Industry

Fire Industry

Others



The Flange Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Flange market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Flange market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Flange market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Flange industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Flange market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Flange market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Flange market?

Table of Contents:

1 Flange Market Overview

1.1 Flange Product Scope

1.2 Flange Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Flange Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 Integral Flange

1.2.3 Threaded Flange

1.2.4 Butt Welding Flange

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Flange Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Flange Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Chemical Industry

1.3.3 Building Industry

1.3.4 Feed Water Industry

1.3.5 Oil Industry

1.3.6 Fire Industry

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Flange Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Flange Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Flange Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Flange Price Trends (2016-2027)

2 Flange Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Flange Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Flange Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Flange Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Flange Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Flange Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Flange Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Flange Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America Flange Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe Flange Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China Flange Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan Flange Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Flange Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India Flange Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

3 Global Flange Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Flange Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Flange Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Flange Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Flange as of 2020)

3.4 Global Flange Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers Flange Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Flange Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Flange Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Flange Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Flange Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global Flange Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Flange Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Flange Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Flange Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Flange Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Flange Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Flange Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Flange Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Flange Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Flange Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Flange Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Flange Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Flange Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Flange Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America Flange Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America Flange Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America Flange Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America Flange Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America Flange Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 North America Flange Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Flange Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 North America Flange Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America Flange Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Flange Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

7 Europe Flange Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Flange Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe Flange Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe Flange Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Flange Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe Flange Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Flange Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe Flange Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 123 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 123 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

8 China Flange Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Flange Sales by Company

8.1.1 China Flange Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China Flange Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China Flange Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China Flange Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China Flange Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China Flange Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 147 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 147 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

9 Japan Flange Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Flange Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan Flange Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan Flange Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan Flange Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan Flange Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan Flange Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan Flange Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

10 Southeast Asia Flange Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Flange Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia Flange Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia Flange Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia Flange Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia Flange Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia Flange Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia Flange Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

11 India Flange Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Flange Sales by Company

11.1.1 India Flange Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India Flange Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India Flange Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India Flange Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India Flange Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India Flange Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India Flange Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India Flange Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Flange Business

12.1 Baum Kunststoffe GmbH

12.1.1 Baum Kunststoffe GmbH Corporation Information

12.1.2 Baum Kunststoffe GmbH Business Overview

12.1.3 Baum Kunststoffe GmbH Flange Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Baum Kunststoffe GmbH Flange Products Offered

12.1.5 Baum Kunststoffe GmbH Recent Development

12.2 ALFAGOMMA

12.2.1 ALFAGOMMA Corporation Information

12.2.2 ALFAGOMMA Business Overview

12.2.3 ALFAGOMMA Flange Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 ALFAGOMMA Flange Products Offered

12.2.5 ALFAGOMMA Recent Development

12.3 Belgicast

12.3.1 Belgicast Corporation Information

12.3.2 Belgicast Business Overview

12.3.3 Belgicast Flange Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Belgicast Flange Products Offered

12.3.5 Belgicast Recent Development

12.4 Coraplax

12.4.1 Coraplax Corporation Information

12.4.2 Coraplax Business Overview

12.4.3 Coraplax Flange Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Coraplax Flange Products Offered

12.4.5 Coraplax Recent Development

12.5 ELAFLEX

12.5.1 ELAFLEX Corporation Information

12.5.2 ELAFLEX Business Overview

12.5.3 ELAFLEX Flange Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 ELAFLEX Flange Products Offered

12.5.5 ELAFLEX Recent Development

12.6 ESKATE Rohrverbindungstechnik GmbH

12.6.1 ESKATE Rohrverbindungstechnik GmbH Corporation Information

12.6.2 ESKATE Rohrverbindungstechnik GmbH Business Overview

12.6.3 ESKATE Rohrverbindungstechnik GmbH Flange Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 ESKATE Rohrverbindungstechnik GmbH Flange Products Offered

12.6.5 ESKATE Rohrverbindungstechnik GmbH Recent Development

12.7 FGS Brasil

12.7.1 FGS Brasil Corporation Information

12.7.2 FGS Brasil Business Overview

12.7.3 FGS Brasil Flange Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 FGS Brasil Flange Products Offered

12.7.5 FGS Brasil Recent Development

12.8 Highlight Technology

12.8.1 Highlight Technology Corporation Information

12.8.2 Highlight Technology Business Overview

12.8.3 Highlight Technology Flange Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Highlight Technology Flange Products Offered

12.8.5 Highlight Technology Recent Development

13 Flange Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Flange Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Flange

13.4 Flange Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Flange Distributors List

14.3 Flange Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Flange Market Trends

15.2 Flange Drivers

15.3 Flange Market Challenges

15.4 Flange Market Restraints

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

