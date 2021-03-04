Flexible Plastic Packaging Market Manufacturers, Research Methodology, Competitive Landscape and Business Opportunities by 2027

(United States, New York City)The Global Flexible Plastic Packaging Market Report offers extensive knowledge and information about the Flexible Plastic Packaging market pertaining to market size, market share, growth influencing factors, opportunities, and current and emerging trends. The report is formulated with the updated and latest information of the global Flexible Plastic Packaging market further validated and verified by the industry experts and professionals. The Global Flexible Plastic Packaging Market report contains historical, current, and forecast estimation of the revenue generation and profits for each segment and sub-segment of the Flexible Plastic Packaging market in each key region of the world. The report additionally sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities in the business sphere that are anticipated to bolster the growth of the market.
The global flexible plastic packaging market size was valued at USD 142.22 billion in 2019 and is estimated to reach USD 194.72 billion by 2027, delivering a CAGR of 4.1% through the forecast period.
The latest report offers 360° coverage of the Flexible Plastic Packaging industry that has been facing the brunt of the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of this year.
Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:
Amcor Limited, Coveris Holding S.A., Sealed Air Corporation, Sigma Plastics Group, ProAmpac, Constantia Flexibles Group, and Mondi plc.
Segmentation Analysis
The report gives an extensive analysis of various segments of the market by studying the product range, applications, major regions, and leading companies in the industry.
Material Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2027)
Polyethylene
Polypropylene
Polyamine
Polyvinyl chloride
Polystyrene
Others
Type Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2027)
Stand-up Pouches
Flat Pouches
Rollstocks
Others
Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2027)
Food & Beverage
Healthcare
Personal Care
Others
Flexible Plastic Packaging market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
The Flexible Plastic Packaging Market Research/Analysis Report addresses the following questions:
What is the growth rate of the Flexible Plastic Packaging market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Flexible Plastic Packaging industry by 2027?
What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Flexible Plastic Packaging market?
Who are the prominent players operating in the Flexible Plastic Packaging market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?
What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Flexible Plastic Packaging industry over the forecast period?
Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?
