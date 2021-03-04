News

Flexible Plastic Packaging Market Manufacturers, Research Methodology, Competitive Landscape and Business Opportunities by 2027

(United States, New York City)The Global Flexible Plastic Packaging Market Report offers extensive knowledge and information about the Flexible Plastic Packaging market pertaining to market size, market share, growth influencing factors, opportunities, and current and emerging trends. The report is formulated with the updated and latest information of the global Flexible Plastic Packaging market further validated and verified by the industry experts and professionals. The Global Flexible Plastic Packaging Market report contains historical, current, and forecast estimation of the revenue generation and profits for each segment and sub-segment of the Flexible Plastic Packaging market in each key region of the world. The report additionally sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities in the business sphere that are anticipated to bolster the growth of the market.

The global flexible plastic packaging market size was valued at USD 142.22 billion in 2019 and is estimated to reach USD 194.72 billion by 2027, delivering a CAGR of 4.1% through the forecast period.

The latest report is the most recent study that offers 360° coverage of the Flexible Plastic Packaging industry that has been facing the brunt of the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of this year.

Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:

Amcor Limited, Coveris Holding S.A., Sealed Air Corporation, Sigma Plastics Group, ProAmpac, Constantia Flexibles Group, and Mondi plc.

Segmentation Analysis

The report gives an extensive analysis of various segments of the market by studying the product range, applications, major regions, and leading companies in the industry. Additionally, the report also dedicates an individual section to give a detailed analysis of the manufacturing process, which includes information collected through both primary and secondary sources of data collection. The primary source of data collection contains interviews of industry experts who offer accurate insights into the future market scenario.

Material Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2027)
Polyethylene
Polypropylene
Polyamine
Polyvinyl chloride
Polystyrene
Others

Type Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2027)
Stand-up Pouches
Flat Pouches
Rollstocks
Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2027)
Food & Beverage
Healthcare
Personal Care
Others

Flexible Plastic Packaging market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Parameters Details
Market Size Estimation Period 2020 – 2027
Base Year Considered 2019
Historical data 2015 – 2019
Forecast Period 2020 – 2027
Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million and CAGR from 2020 to 2027
Segments Covered Types, Applications, End-Users, Regions and more.
Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Customization scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation
Pricing and purchase options Explore Different Purchase Options and Request for Discount to Avail New Year Discount

The Flexible Plastic Packaging Market Research/Analysis Report addresses the following questions:

What is the growth rate of the Flexible Plastic Packaging market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Flexible Plastic Packaging industry by 2027?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Flexible Plastic Packaging market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the Flexible Plastic Packaging market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Flexible Plastic Packaging industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available as per client requirements.  Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the report.

