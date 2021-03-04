Food Glazing Agents Market Projected to Witness Vigorous Expansion by 2028

Food Glazing Agents Market: Snapshot

The global food glazing agents market is set to witness impressive growth between 2018 and 2028. The high CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) that market would chart will not only produce high growth opportunities but will also lead to improvement in market worth.

Among the numerous drivers of growth, the most prominent ones include rise in demand for processes foods like fish, poultry and meat. Besides, there is rise in demand for functional foods, leading to high growth in the market. To add to this, there is rise in demand for bakery and confectionary goods propelling the market on to a higher growth trajectory.

Some of the developments that are notable in terms of impact on the global food glazing agents market are outlined below:

The market is fragmented and to maintain an edge over competitors, players often try to expand reach and diversify. This can be observed in Capol GmBH;s move in 2017 where he acquired ColarA´me Inc, Canada-based, manufacturer of natural ingredients. The idea clearly was to improve the product portfolio of Capol.

Then, in March 2017, Hayleys Agriculture and ITI (Industrial Technology Institute) came up with new products – Tree Fresh Formulation (TFF) and Bio Wax. These two products are natural wax emulsion products and can reduce the loss after harvest. But, it does not reduce the quality of the product in the process. They simply aid in reducing the pace of natural ripening.

Increase in demand of baked goods is noted. It can be considered a result of rising disposable incomes. And, as bakers and confectioners compete with each other, trying to grab and hold consumers’ loyalty, demand for food glazing agents will only see a positive upward curve. It is primarily a result of bakers wanting to present the most attractive offering forward.

Food Glazing Agents Market – Introduction

Food glazing agents are categorized under food additives and according to the EC regulation 1333/2008, they are substances which when applied to the external surface of any food product, provide a shiny protective coating. Important functions of food glazing agents include protection of food products from external humidity by locking-in internal moisture, thereby prolonging the shelf-life of the food products.

Currently, the food glazing agents marketplace is witnessing the introduction of effective products that deliver desirable properties such as higher stability under different heat or pressure conditions and imparting homogeneous coating in industrial mass production requirements. Advancements in food processing technology combined with buoyancy in bakery and confectionery industries are set to fuel consumption of food glazing agents, thereby contributing to the food glazing agents market growth.

Food Glazing Agents Market – Notable Developments

Some of the most prominent competitors operating in the competitive landscape of global food glazing agents market include –

Mantrose-Haeuser Co., Inc.

Entemann’s Inc.

Kerry Ingredients Limited

The Riverside Company

Arla Foods

Masterol Foods

Hainan Zhongxin Wanguo Chemical Co., Ltd

Ningbo J&S Botanics Inc.

Wuhu Deli Foods Co., Ltd.

AVATAR CORPORATION

Food Glazing Agents Market Dynamics

Increased Application of Food Additives Leading to Surge in Demand for Food Glazing Agents

The industry landscape of food additives is thriving against the backdrop of growth in the food technology landscape, advanced food manufacturing processes, introduction of organic and natural food variants and dissemination of knowledge regarding the potential application scope of food additives. The upward growth trajectory of processed foods as well as convenience foods also contribute to the increasing demand for food additives including food glazing agents.

As the millennial population continues to embrace ready-to-eat food variants and are highly discerning about their purchase, demand for certified food additives is gaining popularity. As most food glazing agents are natural in origin such as beeswax and carnauba wax, their demand is set to rise in the food processing industry in the coming years.

Buoyancy in Bakery and Confectionery Industry to Fuel Food Glazing Agents Market Growth

Bakery and confectionery industry has become one of the important industries in terms of economic support as well as accommodating the increasing demand for baked goods. Modern consumers have become discriminating in their purchase of bakery and confectionery products, be it in terms of indulgence or health. In addition to satiating the palates of consumers, bakery and confectionery producers are also engaged in making their products distinct in terms of presentation. As food glazing agents play an important role in delivering an attractive presentation, demand for food glazing agents in bakery and confectionery industry is likely to increase steadily in the coming years.

Stringent Regulatory Framework to Impede Food Glazing Agents Market Growth

Food additives including surface coating agents and food glazing agents include two variants – natural and synthetic. Most of the food glazing agents are naturally derived wax products, either from animal or plants. Some food glazing agents are synthetically manufactured and their addition in the food products are regulated through different regulatory authorities.

According to the EC regulation, different food glazing agents, both natural and synthetic, are EU approved and have given E numbers such as beeswax (E901), candelilla wax (E902) and microcrystalline wax (E905). FDA has also approved some of these commercially available glazing agents. However, the content to be added in the food products are regulated strictly by these authorities thereby impeding the adoption of different food additives including food glazing agents.

Food Glazing Agents Market – Regional Outlook

Europe followed by North America accounts for a significant revenue of the global food glazing agents market owing to buoyancy in the bakery and confectionery products and dissemination of knowledge regarding different types of food additives. Developing nations in Asia-Pacific and South American regions also present good opportunities for food glazing agents market manufacturers. In particular, India, China, Argentina and Brazil represent important markets as raw material exporters owing to faster economic development.

Food Glazing Agents Market – Segmentation

The food glazing agents market is segmented based on type, function and application.

On the basis of type, the food glazing agents market is segmented into,

Carnauba wax

Stearic acid

Candelilla wax

Beeswax

Paraffin

Shellac

Others

Based on application, the food glazing agents market is segmented into,

Functional foods

Bakery

Fruits and vegetables

Confectionery

Processed meat, poultry and fish

Others

On the basis of function, the food glazing agents market is segmented into,

Surface-finishing agents

Coating agents

Film formers

Firming agents

Others

The regional analysis covers:

Food Glazing Agents Market in North America (U.S. and Canada)

Food Glazing Agents Market in Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Food Glazing Agents Market in Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Food Glazing Agents Market in Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Food Glazing Agents Market in Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

