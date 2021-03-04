Fungicides Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

The global fungicides market was valued at $13.4 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $19.5 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Fungicides are specific types of pesticides that are used to control fungi development in crops. Amongst the different types of fungicides, globally, the use of triazole is the highest as it contributes to nearly 17% of the total market share in terms of value. Market demand for bio-based fungicides is also increasing, owing to it being environment-friendly.

Companies are focusing on new product launch to enhance their market share, For instance in 2019,Adama launched Armero, its new dual-mode fungicide from its new in-house production of prothioconazole, a broad-spectrum systemic fungicide. Armero is a key product in controlling Asian soybean rust, a highly impactful disease, which causes significant crop damage and yield loss of up to 90%. The new fungicide helped Adama to improve its product range and reinforce its presence in the fungicides market.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR790

The global fungicides market is segmented on the basis of type, crop, and region. The type segment is categorized into synthetic fungicide (dithiocarbamates, benzimidazoles, chloronitriles, triazoles, phenylamides, strobilurins and others) and bio-based fungicides. Among synthetic fungicides, the triazoles segment holds a substantial market share within the global fungicides market in terms of value. Bio-fungicide is gaining market popularity as it plays a vital role in enhancing the soil quality of arable lands by balancing mineral contents of the soil. By region, the global fungicide market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Europe dominates the global market, both in terms of value and volume. The global fungicide market is further divided by crop type, categorized into cereals &grains, oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables, and others. The use of fungicides is the highest in fruits and vegetables

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report provides an extensive qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations of the market from 2020 to 2027 determine the prevailing opportunities

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided

The market size is provided in terms of volume and revenue

Porter’s five forces analysis helps analyze the potential of the buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building

Profiles of leading players operating in the market are provided to understand the competitive scenario

The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the significant segments and regions exhibiting favorable market growth

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Active Ingredient

– Dithiocarbamates

– Benzimidazoles

– Chloronitriles

– Triazoles

– Phenylamides

– Strobilurins

– Others

By Crop Type

– Cereals & Grains

– Oilseeds &Pulses

– Fruits &Vegetables

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o France

o Germany

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Rest of Europe

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR790

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Adama Ltd.

– BASF SE

– Bayer AG

– FMC Corporation

– Corteva Inc.

– Novo Nordisk AG

– Nufarm Ltd.

– Sumitomo Chemical Company

– Syngenta AG

– Tata Chemicals Ltd.

The other players in the value chain include Bioworks, Inc., STK Bio-Ag Technologies, Verdesian Life Sciences, Seipasa, S.A., Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha, Ltd., Nutrichem, and others.