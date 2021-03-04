Gamma Knife Market: Opportunities and Forecast Assessment, 2017 – 2027

The ‘Gamma Knife market’ study offers an in-depth analysis of the current market trends influencing this business vertical. The study also includes market valuation, market size, revenue forecasts, geographical spectrum and SWOT Analysis of the industry. In addition, the report depicts key challenges and growth opportunities faced by the industry bigwigs, in consort with their product offerings and business strategies.

A collective analysis of Gamma Knife market offering an exhaustive study based on current trends influencing this vertical across various geographies has been provided in the report. Also, this research study estimates this space to accrue considerable income during the projected period, with the help of a plethora of driving forces that will boost the industry trends during the forecast duration. Snippets of these influences, in tandem with countless other dynamics relating to the Gamma Knife market, like the risks that are predominant across this industry along with the growth prospects existing in Gamma Knife market, have also been charted out in the report.

One of the most dynamic points that makes the Gamma Knife market report worth a purchase is the widespread synopsis of the competitive range of the vertical.

overview of Gamma Knifein treatment in various indications such as Brain Metastasis, Cancer, Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM), Trigeminal Neuralgia and Others. For example, Cobalt-60 radioactive isotope is increasingly being used for the treatment of brain tumours and cancers in order to increase life expectancy. Moreover, market expansion and innovation in techniques as well as development of novel applications in Stereotactic Radiosurgery are further driving Gamma Knife market growth. Due to these reasons, Gamma Knife market is expected to have a significant demand in the near future.

There are five major types of Gamma Knife indications which have been covered in this report: Brain Metastasis, Cancer, Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM), Trigeminal Neuralgia and Others. Brain Metastasis treatment contribute around 68.5% share of the global Gamma Knife value in 2014, Brain Metastasis is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.

Considering the type of body part treated with Gamma Knife, the global Gamma Knife market is segmented into: Head, Neck and Other body parts. Among the aforementioned segments, Head treatment with Gamma Knife is expected to dominate the global market with over 88.1% market value share throughout the forecast period. The global head treatment with Gamma Knife accounted for US$ 139.8 Mn in 2014, and is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 364.8 Mn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period. Moreover, the scope of Gamma Knife treatment in other indications is expected to expand in the future too, due to market expansion and innovation in techniques. This section analysis each indications in terms of market revenue.

On the bases of region, North America dominated the global Gamma Knife market in 2014, in terms of revenue, accounting for more than 29.2% of the revenue share in 2014. However, Europe and Asia Pacific are foreseen to witness relatively high CAGRs of 7.7% and 10.5% respectively. The report provides market revenue for each geographical region.

The global Gamma Knife market in terms of indications, anatomy and region are analysed in terms of Basis Point Share to understand individual segments relative contributions to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for the identification of various key trends of the global Gamma knife market.

All the above sections, by indications, by type of organs treated and by geography evaluate the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global Gamma Knife market for the period 2015 to 2025. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome of three different types of analyses, based on supply side, healthcare spending and economic envelope. In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities across the global Gamma Knife market.

Furthermore, to understand key growth segments in terms of growth & adoption of global Gamma Knife market, Market Insights developed the global Market Attractiveness Index on the bases of indications, by type of organs treated and geography. The resulting index should help providers identify real market opportunities.

In the final section of the report, the global Gamma Knife competitive landscape is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view, based on various segments, presence in global Gamma Knife market and key differentiators. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective & detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the global Gamma Knife value chain. Detailed profiles of the manufactures are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their operations, expansions, products and sales channel strategies along with the SWOT analysis for each manufacture. Key competitors included are Elekta AB, Varian Medical Systems, Inc. and Huiheng Medical, Inc.

The report provides extensive data concerning the market share that each one of these companies presently gather throughout this business, followed by the market share that they are anticipated to acquire by the end of the predicted timeframe. Also, the report expounds on details relating to the goods manufactured by these firms, that would help new industry participants and major stakeholders work on their competition and portfolio strategies. In addition, their policymaking process is likely to get easier since the Gamma Knife market report also enumerates an idea of the trends in product prices and the revenue margins of all the major companies partaking in the industry share.

