Global Asian Speciality Drinks Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Prior to the emergence of the pandemic, demand for the smaller category of Asian speciality drinks was waning in South Korea, despite rising interest in health and wellness trends. Nevertheless, COVID-19 has strengthened sentiment towards a range of packaged foods and beverages which have an immune-boosting positioning, with the latter factor driving stronger off-trade growth for the category in 2020.

Euromonitor International's Asian Speciality Drinks in South Korea report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Sentiment strengthens towards Asian speciality drinks during pandemic due to immune-boosting positioning of certain traditional ingredients
Local ingredients help to drive greater interest in category
KT&G Corp’s collaborative marketing campaigns to expand consumer base
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Immune-boosting positioning set to support further growth over forecast period
Newer products using innovative ingredients may struggle to market benefits due to restrictions
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Off-trade Sales of Asian Speciality Drinks: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Off-trade Sales of Asian Speciality Drinks: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Off-trade Sales of Asian Speciality Drinks: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Off-trade Sales of Asian Speciality Drinks: % Value Growth 2015-2020

