Global Asian Speciality Drinks Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2025  

Asian Speciality Drinks in Malaysia
While there has been no stockpiling of this category since the outbreak of COVID-19, retail volume sales have been growing stably in the year. This is due to the fact that certain flavours of Asian speciality drinks (such as grass jelly) are popular due to their benefit of lowering body temperature because of their cooling effect, with consumers thus buying more the products given that high temperatures are a symptom of COVID-19. Home seclusion has also encouraged more regular purchasing of the…
Euromonitor International’s Asian Speciality Drinks in Malaysia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Asian Speciality Drinks market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems.
Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning..
Table of Contents
Asian Speciality Drinks in Malaysia
Euromonitor International
December 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Demand for Asian specialty drinks dips significantly due to non-essential status
Strong on-trade declines in 2020 as COVID-19 hits the foodservice industry
Wide distribution of Calpis underpins the brand’s leadership of Asian specialty drinks
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Limited consumer base for Asian specialty drinks to continues to present challenges
Demand set to remain limited to Asian people and those interested in Asian culture
Few changes expected in a limited and moribund competitive environment
CATEGORY DATA
APPENDIX
Fountain sales in France
Trends
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
DISCLAIMER
SOURCES
Summary 1 Research Sources
….continued
