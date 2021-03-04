All news

Global Asian Speciality Drinks Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

COVID-19 had a significant impact on Asian speciality drinks, leading the category to experience a drop in both value and volume terms in both foodservice and retail in 2020. In foodservice, sales experienced a huge loss due to the number of measures to fight COVID-19 imposed by the Hong Kong government. In order to comply with the lockdown measures, on-trade outlets like restaurants were forced to reduce their business hours for eating-in and even close at the height of the local outbreak in Ma…

Euromonitor International’s Asian Speciality Drinks in Hong Kong, China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Asian Speciality Drinks market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table Of Content:

Asian Speciality Drinks in Hong Kong, China
Euromonitor International
December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Asian speciality drinks plummets with store closures and more time spent at home due to COVID-19 in 2020
Hung Fook Tong turned to collaboration and marketing campaigns to strengthen its position
E-commerce gains popularity due to the stay-at-home trend in 2020
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Asian speciality drinks to benefit from rising health and wellness trend
Product innovation will continue to drive the category
Online-to-offline (O2O) integration will remain crucial for product distribution
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Off-trade Sales of Asian Speciality Drinks: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Off-trade Sales of Asian Speciality Drinks: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Off-trade Sales of Asian Speciality Drinks: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Off-trade Sales of Asian Speciality Drinks: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Asian Speciality Drinks: % Volume 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Asian Speciality Drinks: % Volume 2017-2020
Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Asian Speciality Drinks: % Value 2016-2020
Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Asian Speciality Drinks: % Value 2017-2020
Table 9 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Asian Speciality Drinks: Volume 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Asian Speciality Drinks: Value 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Asian Speciality Drinks: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 12 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Asian Speciality Drinks: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

…..Continued

