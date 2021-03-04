All news

Global Baked Goods in Belgium Market Research Report 2021

Bakeries, pastry makers and other independent bakers suffered significantly from the three months of lockdown in 2020 due to COVID-19. The collapse in demand from foodservice outlets also

negatively impacted independent players and their revenues declined by at least 50%. The unpackaged baked goods offered by these outlets were affected by hygiene issues and the greater risk of contamination, and the value of small independent bakers and pastry makers consequently declined in the year. Some outl…

Euromonitor International’s Baked Goods in Belgium report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Bread, Cakes, Dessert Mixes, Frozen Baked Goods, Pastries.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Baked Goods market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Baked Goods in Belgium
Euromonitor International
December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Lockdown adversely impacts small independent players in 2020
Home cooking, baking and eating on the rise with home seclusion
Grocery retailers with packaged baked goods record share growth
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Retail volume and value likely to recover
Best value growth for pastries and cakes as consumers look to treat themselves
Consumer caution in a time of economic crisis
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Baked Goods by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Baked Goods by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Baked Goods by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Baked Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Baked Goods: % Value 2016-2020

  ….continued

