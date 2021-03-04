Global Baked Goods Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Concerned about the potential spread of COVID-19 states across the US imposed varying degrees of restrictions with these taking a toll on foodservice sales of baked goods. With work and education disrupted many people have been forced into home seclusion during 2020, with many foodservice outlets also seeing their ability to open as normal disrupted. Producers of packaged leavened bread and frozen baked goods have been particularly hard hit due to the stronger reliance on foodservice sales in th…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1200957-baked-goods-in-the-us

Euromonitor International’s Baked Goods in USA report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-solar-power-mobile-devices-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-25

Product coverage: Bread, Cakes, Dessert Mixes, Frozen Baked Goods, Pastries.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Baked Goods market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-external-ventricular-drain-market-size-study-by-application-traumatic-brain-injury-subarachnoid-hemorrhage-intracerebral-hemorrhage-other-non-traumatic-hydrocephalus-conditions-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2027-2021-02-26

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-chemical-vapor-deposition-cvd-market-size-study-by-category-cvd-equipment-cvd-materials-application-electronics-solar-panel-cutting-tools-medical-devices-other-applications-and-regional-forecasts-2019-2026-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/belt-drive-turntable-market-global-industry-trends-types-applications-growth-share-size-and-forecast-research-report-2026-2020-04-08

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Foodservice sales hard hit by nationwide restrictions

Home baking trend has mixed impact on baked goods

Consumers return to basics as incomes come under pressure

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Hygiene concerns could impact sales of unpackaged baked goods

Health and wellness set to influence demand over the forecast period

Home baking expected to lose its appeal as consumers return to the workplace

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Baked Goods by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Baked Goods by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Baked Goods by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Baked Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Pastries by Type: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Baked Goods: % Value 2016-2020

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105