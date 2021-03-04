All news

Global Baked Goods Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Global Baked Goods Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused many complications for the baked goods category in 2020. Firstly, the pandemic has worsened an already dire economic situation in Algeria, forcing businesses to shut and raising the unemployment rate even further. The arrival of COVID-19 has made a prolonged economic slump almost inevitable, and disposable incomes are unlikely to recover for years, damaging sales of baked goods in the country. Unless heavily subsidised, consumers will simply not be able to afford…

Euromonitor International’s Baked Goods in Algeria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Bread, Cakes, Dessert Mixes, Frozen Baked Goods, Pastries.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Baked Goods market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
COVID-19 wreaks havoc on exchange rates and the Algerian economy, with sales of baked goods suffering in 2020
Domestic players dominate baked goods as artisanal bakers retain their cultural capital
Inflation creates a negative spiral, impacting value sales of baked goods
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Flat bread benefits from its low prices and essential status in the Algerian daily diet, posting strong value sales over the forecast period
Due to the maturity of baked goods, weaker growth is expected
Healthier varieties will continue to hit shelves over the forecast period
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Baked Goods by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Baked Goods by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Baked Goods by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

…continued

