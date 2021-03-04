Global Baked Goods Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused many complications for the baked goods category in 2020. Firstly, the pandemic has worsened an already dire economic situation in Algeria, forcing businesses to shut and raising the unemployment rate even further. The arrival of COVID-19 has made a prolonged economic slump almost inevitable, and disposable incomes are unlikely to recover for years, damaging sales of baked goods in the country. Unless heavily subsidised, consumers will simply not be able to afford…

Euromonitor International’s Baked Goods in Algeria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Bread, Cakes, Dessert Mixes, Frozen Baked Goods, Pastries.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 wreaks havoc on exchange rates and the Algerian economy, with sales of baked goods suffering in 2020

Domestic players dominate baked goods as artisanal bakers retain their cultural capital

Inflation creates a negative spiral, impacting value sales of baked goods

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Flat bread benefits from its low prices and essential status in the Algerian daily diet, posting strong value sales over the forecast period

Due to the maturity of baked goods, weaker growth is expected

Healthier varieties will continue to hit shelves over the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Baked Goods by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Baked Goods by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Baked Goods by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

…continued

