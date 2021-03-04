Global Bottled Water Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2017-2026.

While on-trade sales of bottled water slumped in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, off-trade sales saw increased growth as health awareness increased. According to The Water Gap – WaterAid’s State of the World’s Water 2018, a report from the charity WaterAid, India has the world’s largest population without access to safe water close to home (163 million people). As a result, there is a considerable potential consumer base for bottled water. Bottled water companies are partnering with d…
Euromonitor International’s Bottled Water in India report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Carbonated Bottled Water, Flavoured Bottled Water, Functional Bottled Water, Still Bottled Water.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
TABLE OF CONTENTS:
Bottled Water in India
Euromonitor International
December 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Shift to bottled water due to health, availability and cost issues
COVID-19 and health factors influence company strategies
Counterfeit bottled water represents a challenge for legitimate players
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Health awareness a key factor contributing to growth in post-pandemic India
Small, convenient packaging formats to gain traction
Fake products to remain problematic, long recovery for on-trade demand
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Bottled Water: % Volume 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Bottled Water: % Volume 2017-2020
Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Bottled Water: % Value 2016-2020
Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Bottled Water: % Value 2017-2020
Table 9 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 12 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on soft drinks
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
….continued
