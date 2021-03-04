All news

Global Bottled Water Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Bottled Water Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Many regions in Kazakhstan continue to suffer from low-quality tap water, which continues to push consumers towards purchasing bottled water in 2020. There are two government programmes, “Drinking Water” and “Akbulak”, the main goal of which is to solve the issue of poor water quality in Kazakhstan. Even with the government setting out highly ambitious targets to ensure better quality tap water throughout the country, many rural consumers still lack a good quality water supply and are therefore…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1200969-bottled-water-in-kazakhstan

Euromonitor International’s Bottled Water in Kazakhstan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-quoting-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-25

Product coverage: Carbonated Bottled Water, Flavoured Bottled Water, Functional Bottled Water, Still Bottled Water.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-ultrasonic-phased-array-probe-market-research-report-2020-2026-2021-02-26

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Bottled Water market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/cd-33-inhibitor–pipeline-insight-2020-2021-02-26

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-hookah-shisha-tobacco-market-2021-trends-market-share-industry-size-growth-opportunities-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-13

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Poor tap water quality and health and wellness trend drive demand for bottled water
Larger bottle sizes in demand due to convenience and price
Independent smaller grocers and e-commerce see increased shares
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Stable demand expected for ‘essential’ bottled water
Economy brands set to boom as consumers continue to suffer from economic crisis
Still bottled water to outperform carbonated due to changing consumption patterns
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Bottled Water: % Volume 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Bottled Water: % Volume 2017-2020
Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Bottled Water: % Value 2016-2020
Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Bottled Water: % Value 2017-2020
Table 9 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 12 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles

Cyclic Corrosion Testers Market Updated forecast
All news

Cyclic Corrosion Testers Market To See Extraordinary Growth: Singleton Corporation, Thermotron, C&W Specialist Equipment, Wewon Environmental Chambers

ample

The Ample Market Research Added A new industry research report that focuses on Cyclic Corrosion Testers Market and delivers in-depth market analysis and future outlook of Cyclic Corrosion Testers market. The study covers significant data which makes the research report a handy resource for managers, analysts, industry experts, and other key people get ready-to-access and […]
All news

Wood Construction Screws Market Size 2021 | Global Industry Analysis By Product Type, Application and Future Technology 2027

Jess Bolton

Request Download Sample Ask For Discount Company Profile New Jersey, United States,- The Wood Construction Screws Market Intelligence study is a collection of authentic information and in-depth data analysis, taking into account market trends, growth prospects, emerging sectors, challenges, and drivers that can help investors and stakeholders identify the most beneficial approaches adapted to the present […]
All news

Skids and Not for Skids Market 2020, Global Statistics, Facts and Figures, Investment Trends, Analysis Of Major Manufacturer Trends and Forecast By 2027

alex

Skids and Not for Skids Market Report 2021: To Know the impact of COVID-19 on the global market, Request For Free Sample The Skids and Not for Skids Market Report is a systematic survey of the global Skids and Not for Skids market that depicts shows the current state of the business at the observatory. […]