Global Bottled Water Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Bottled water experienced further strong off-trade demand in South Korea in 2020, in a continuation of a trend witnessed over the review period. South Koreans have become increasingly reliant on bottled water as the main source of drinking water, despite the government claiming the quality of municipal tap water to be acceptable. The emergence of COVID-19 resulting in reduced footfall through on-trade, and longer periods of time spent due to work from home measures for employees and the closure…

Euromonitor International's Bottled Water in South Korea report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level.

Product coverage: Carbonated Bottled Water, Flavoured Bottled Water, Functional Bottled Water, Still Bottled Water.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Bottled water continues on growth path in 2020, supported by shift in channels away from on-trade and work from home measures

Carbonated bottled water sees increasing demand due to “Home Café” trend

Kwang Dong Pharm strengthens overall leadership due to strength in the dominant still bottled water

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Consumers continue to rely on stable water supply moving forward

Online subscription services to gain further uptake, with increasing competition likely to lead to greater affordability

Competition to further intensify as bottled water continues to attract increasing number of players

CATEGORY DATA

