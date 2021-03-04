Global Bottled Water Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Growth in off-trade volume sales of bottled water will accelerate during 2020, with COVID-19 leading to a significant shift from the on-trade to the off-trade. The decline in on-trade volume sales was greater than the increase in off-trade volume sales. In terms of off-trade distribution, there has been a shift from forecourt retailers and convenience stores to discounters, supermarkets and e-commerce, as impulse purchases declined and many consumers made less frequently grocery shopping trips d…

Euromonitor International’s Bottled Water in Norway report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Carbonated Bottled Water, Flavoured Bottled Water, Functional Bottled Water, Still Bottled Water.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table Of Content:

Bottled Water in Norway

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 restrictions and fear of contagion shift volume sales from the on-trade to the off-trade

Sustainability, natural ingredients and convenience are key demand drivers

Private label puts downward pressure on unit price and poses a growing threat to branded products

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Post-pandemic recovery will drive rebound in on-trade demand

Functional bottled water will continue to enjoy strong growth as a healthier alternative to such soft drinks as carbonates

With consumers increasingly comfortable shopping online, e-commerce will continue to grow in importance as a distribution channel

CATEGORY DATA

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on soft drinks

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

Foodservice vs retail split

What next for soft drinks?

CHART 1 Soft Drinks Off-Trade Volume Sales Growth Scenarios: 2018-2025

CHART 2 Soft Drinks On-Trade Volume Sales Growth Scenarios: 2018-2025

CHART 3 Soft Drinks Impact of Drivers on Off-Trade Volume Sales: 2017-2025

CHART 4 Soft Drinks Impact of Drivers on On-Trade Volume Sales: 2017-2025

…..Continued

