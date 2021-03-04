Global Breakfast Cereals in Lithuania Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

The health and wellness trend remains in full swing in Lithuania in 2020, boosting consumer interest in the increasingly dynamic muesli and granola. Muesli and granola have long been regarded as among the healthiest types of breakfast available in Lithuania and these products are increasingly marketed as the most nutritious way to start the day. In addition, the portfolios of the leading players are expanding the addition of wholegrain variants of granola which are very much in line with the hea…

Euromonitor International's Breakfast Cereals in Lithuania report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level.

factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Hot Cereals, RTE Cereals.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Muesli and granola registers dynamic growth in 2020 due to the health and wellness trend

Range of breakfast cereals on shelf widens, and cheap options appear in muesli and granola

Naujasis Nevežis leads in 2020 with a diverse portfolio of products

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Hot cereal cups will continue to register strong appeal into forecast period

Premium granola start-ups expected to continue launching across Lithuania in coming years

Lithuanians will keep their sweet tooth into forecast period, despite health and wellness trend

