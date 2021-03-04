Global Breakfast Cereals Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2025 

Breakfast Cereals in Slovenia

Prior to the pandemic, the economy was slowly starting to become stronger in Slovenia which was having a significant influence on breakfast cereals. As disposable incomes rose, consumers were more willing to trade-up or pay for premium products. Additionally, the growing health and wellness trend led to the launch of healthier cereals containing nuts and seeds that tend to be more expensive, which therefore drove up value sales. Nonetheless, the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a t…

Euromonitor International’s Breakfast Cereals in Slovenia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Hot Cereals, RTE Cereals.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Breakfast Cereals market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Breakfast Cereals in Slovenia

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Reduced purchasing power leads consumers to opt for economy brands

Nestlé remains leading players thanks to widespread recognition and availability

Private label increases share due to price-sensitive brands

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Breakfast cereals’ performance relies heavily on the recovery of the economy

Manufacturers must cater to the health and wellness trend to maintain growth

Busy lifestyles increase consumption of breakfast cereals post lockdown

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Breakfast Cereals: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Breakfast Cereals: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Breakfast Cereals by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

….continued

