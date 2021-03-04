Global Carbonates in Brazil Market Research Report 2020By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country forecast year

Carbonates off-trade volume sales are expected to decline over 2020 as a whole, and at a faster rate than in 2019. Consumption has been undermined by the economic fallout of COVID-19, with heightened uncertainty, rising unemployment and the erosion of purchasing power leading Brazilians to curb discretionary spending. Moreover, lockdown measures and social distancing rules imposed to curb the spread of the virus have resulted in consumers spending less time outside their homes, which has greatly…

Sample Report: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1010257-carbonates-in-brazil

Euromonitor International’s Carbonates in Brazil report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/dna-data-storage-global-markets-and-technologies-2021-02-25

Product coverage: Cola Carbonates, Non-Cola Carbonates.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/wine-logistics-market-2021-global-share-trend-segmentation-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-25

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-social-trading-market-size-study-by-type-single-trade-copy-trade-mirror-trade-by-application-individual-enterprise-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2027-2021-02-26

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Carbonates market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.’

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-scotch-yoke-pneumatic-actuator-sale-insights-market-research-report-2019-2025-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Carbonates in Brazil

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Economic shock of COVID-19 weakens off-trade demand for carbonates

On-trade volume sales plummet due to strict lockdown measures

Increased budget-consciousness boosts demand for returnables in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Indulgence set to take precedence over health in new product development activity

Further distribution gains likely for independent small grocers and warehouse clubs

Packaging strategies expected to be focused on larger formats and returnables

….….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105